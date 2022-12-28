Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
“Operation Silent Night” nets arrests, drugs, guns, and stolen property
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — During the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force conducted a month-long operation called “Operation Silent Night” to target illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property in Pike, Ross, and Scioto Counties. The operation was carried out with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Police Department.
wyso.org
Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year
As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
WLWT 5
Dog attacks officers on Clough Pike in Union Township, fatally shot
CINCINNATI — Police were forced to shoot and kill a dog in Union Township after it attacked them, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Union Township police responded to the 500 block of Clough Pike for a neighbor dispute...
$70,000 worth of drugs found in Portsmouth search, leading to two arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after a drug search at a Portsmouth, Ohio apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, SWAT officers from the Portsmouth Police Department went to an apartment just before 6 p.m. on a narcotics search at the 1300 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
Man accused of hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Columbus man is facing charges after Butler Twp. police say he hit and damaged multiple police cruisers with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve. Anthony L. Brown, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County Jail on three counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
Fox 19
Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
WSAZ
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Ironton Tribune
The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two shootings in Chillicothe Thursday night prompt manhunt
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two drive-by shootings happened Thursday night in Chillicothe. Law enforcement responded to a shooting on Madison Avenue when moments later a second shooting came in on Sugar Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Police responded to the areas and located shell casings; no one...
