Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Brady on Trump tax return release: ‘This is a dangerous new precedent’
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the release of former President Trump’s tax returns during the years he ran and held office set a “dangerous new precedent.” “This is a dangerous new precedent, it overturns 50 years of protections for American taxpayers that began in the Watergate era,” Brady said on “Fox News…
Congressman-elect Robert Garcia on his priorities for Congress
Congressman-elect Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his priorities as he heads to Congress. The former Long Beach mayor also discusses the history he has made by becoming the first LGBTQ immigrant to be elected to Congress, as well as his thoughts about a potential run for Senate […]
Guest column: Avoiding financial hardships requires a plan
There’s a quote saying uncertainty is the only certainty. When examining the country’s current economic situation, that quote certainly holds true. Challenges of the last few years have set us on a course of uncertainty and inconsistent macroeconomic indicators. With the current level of inflation, most of us have already felt the pinch of higher prices. Inflation is loosely defined as too much money chasing too few goods. The supply-chain issues and the fallout of various government...
Comments / 0