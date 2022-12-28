Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner have officially tied the knot, five years after they got engaged and more than a decade after they began their relationship. The Victorious actress and her new husband, who share two kids, announced the news through a series of black-and-white photos shared to their Instagram pages on Dec. 30. On three posts, captioned "12," 29" and "22"—spelling out their Dec. 29 wedding date—the Adulting Like A Mother Father podcast hosts shared pics of their rings, as well as images of themselves laughing during their ceremony and kissing in an elevator.

21 HOURS AGO