Openings, closings and good eats: A Reno foodie's year in review

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter covering all-things food, drink and culture in the Biggest Little City in the world. This week:

Here's a look at some of the bars and restaurants that opened and closed in 2022

Need NYE dining plans? There's still time.

The Point Nightclub, a favorite local karaoke bar, has closed

A Reno foodie's year in review

It was a wild year, 2022. Now, with the year coming to close, we wanted to look back on some of the cafes, bars and restaurants that delighted us when they opened -- and shocked us when they closed. By our tally, there were at least at dozen places that did both this year.

Let's take a look at some of the most exciting new restaurants that opened this year:

Smith and River - Roundabout Catering owners Colin and Marybeth Smith acquired Campo, a downtown Italian eatery that was started by restaurateur Mark Estee, and created their own modern American restaurant

- Roundabout Catering owners Colin and Marybeth Smith acquired Campo, a downtown Italian eatery that was started by restaurateur Mark Estee, and created their own modern American restaurant Rusty Taco - A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas broke into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno

- A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas broke into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno Kikas All Kine Grindz - Once a staple of the food truck scene, Kikas launched a brick and mortar restaurant that specializes in barbecue and Hawaiian cuisine

- Once a staple of the food truck scene, Kikas launched a brick and mortar restaurant that specializes in barbecue and Hawaiian cuisine Dolce Cafe - A local family bought Franz's Backstube Austrian Bakery and turned it into Dolce Caffe, an authentic Italian café experience

And here are some of the surprise closings of restaurants that we'll miss:

Claim Jumper - "I guess we can quit looking for that lost Claim Jumper gift card," said one local in response to the news.

- "I guess we can quit looking for that lost Claim Jumper gift card," said one local in response to the news. Sizzler - A sign on the door of Sizzler's Sparks outpost announced to dismayed diners that the steakhouse chain had permanently closed.

- A sign on the door of Sizzler's Sparks outpost announced to dismayed diners that the steakhouse chain had permanently closed. California Pizza Kitchen - California Pizza Kitchen served its last pie in Reno on Oct. 28, at the Grand Sierra Resort after nearly five years in business

- California Pizza Kitchen served its last pie in Reno on Oct. 28, at the Grand Sierra Resort after nearly five years in business Wet Hen Cafe - This cozy, family-run breakfast nook known for its weighty croissants and poultry-themed trinkets shuttered at the end of April after more than a decade in business

A few ideas for dining on New Year's Eve

I've never been a huge fan of New Year's Eve. Christmas was always the big one in our family, and by the end of December, we were just too tired to stay up until midnight. That all changed when I spent time in Eastern Europe, where communist regimes championed the secular New Year holiday and celebrated it with boozy weeklong fetes and sumptuous meals.

In that spirit, we've curated a list of restaurants serving special meals for the New Year in Reno. You can find the complete list on our website, but here are a few highlights:

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

3800 S Virginia St.

There are multiple ways to enjoy New Year's Eve and Day at the Atlantis, which is serving meals at several of its restaurants. The main Atlantis eatery to grab an affordable meal at is the casino buffet, Toucan Charlie's. The Atlantis buffet is serving a champagne dinner from 4:30- 9 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 31. Tickets are $59.95 for adults and $24.99 for kids.

Bonanza Casino

4720 N Virginia St

Bonanza's Branding Iron Cafe is offering a reasonably priced NYE prime rib and seafood buffet. Meals cost $44.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids.

Nugget Casino Resort

1100 Nugget Ave, Sparks

The Nugget is offering a reasonably priced three-course meal for $38.99 at Rosie's Cafe. If you're feeling splurgy, Anthony's Chophouse is serving up a $150 meal.

The Point Nightclub, a karaoke bar in Midtown Reno, has closed

And in case you missed it...

The Point in Midtown shuttered nearly two weeks ago, ending a long run as a tight-knit community venue for soulful, tipsy singing and gatherings with friends.

Owners Paul and Gina Jones, who in 2009 bought the building at 1601 S. Virginia St., told the RGJ that their decision to close the karaoke bar was due to a confluence of factors: rising prices, expensive annual insurance payments, cumbersome and pricey licensing fees, burnout, and a fire that destroyed the Jones' home in July.

The Point survived the initial economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in June 2021 . Like many business owners in Reno's food and entertainment sphere, the Joneses thought they were finally in the clear. But in the 18 months that followed, The Point struggled to find its footing. The pandemic seemingly altered consumer behavior in ways detrimental to the karaoke business.

Speaking about their many memories of The Point, the Joneses remembered most the connections people made there. Gina Jones recalls many couples who met at The Point and were later married on site.

"We didn't make a ton of money, but the main thing was the gift of the wonderful people," Gina Jones said. "That really makes us happy."

Follow @HaddadEvan for timely, relevant and compelling reporting on food, drinks and city life in Reno. Please consider supporting his work by subscribing to RGJ for news about Northern Nevada that you won't find anywhere else .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Openings, closings and good eats: A Reno foodie's year in review