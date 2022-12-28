ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Openings, closings and good eats: A Reno foodie's year in review

By Evan Haddad, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter covering all-things food, drink and culture in the Biggest Little City in the world. This week:

  • Here's a look at some of the bars and restaurants that opened and closed in 2022
  • Need NYE dining plans? There's still time.
  • The Point Nightclub, a favorite local karaoke bar, has closed

A Reno foodie's year in review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kP9Rx_0jwvpN8v00

It was a wild year, 2022. Now, with the year coming to close, we wanted to look back on some of the cafes, bars and restaurants that delighted us when they opened -- and shocked us when they closed. By our tally, there were at least at dozen places that did both this year.

Let's take a look at some of the most exciting new restaurants that opened this year:

  • Smith and River - Roundabout Catering owners Colin and Marybeth Smith acquired Campo, a downtown Italian eatery that was started by restaurateur Mark Estee, and created their own modern American restaurant
  • Rusty Taco - A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas broke into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno
  • Kikas All Kine Grindz - Once a staple of the food truck scene, Kikas launched a brick and mortar restaurant that specializes in barbecue and Hawaiian cuisine
  • Dolce Cafe - A local family bought Franz's Backstube Austrian Bakery and turned it into Dolce Caffe, an authentic Italian café experience

And here are some of the surprise closings of restaurants that we'll miss:

  • Claim Jumper - "I guess we can quit looking for that lost Claim Jumper gift card," said one local in response to the news.
  • Sizzler - A sign on the door of Sizzler's Sparks outpost announced to dismayed diners that the steakhouse chain had permanently closed.
  • California Pizza Kitchen - California Pizza Kitchen served its last pie in Reno on Oct. 28, at the Grand Sierra Resort after nearly five years in business
  • Wet Hen Cafe - This cozy, family-run breakfast nook known for its weighty croissants and poultry-themed trinkets shuttered at the end of April after more than a decade in business

A few ideas for dining on New Year's Eve

I've never been a huge fan of New Year's Eve. Christmas was always the big one in our family, and by the end of December, we were just too tired to stay up until midnight. That all changed when I spent time in Eastern Europe, where communist regimes championed the secular New Year holiday and celebrated it with boozy weeklong fetes and sumptuous meals.

In that spirit, we've curated a list of restaurants serving special meals for the New Year in Reno. You can find the complete list on our website, but here are a few highlights:

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

3800 S Virginia St.

There are multiple ways to enjoy New Year's Eve and Day at the Atlantis, which is serving meals at several of its restaurants. The main Atlantis eatery to grab an affordable meal at is the casino buffet, Toucan Charlie's. The Atlantis buffet is serving a champagne dinner from 4:30- 9 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 31. Tickets are $59.95 for adults and $24.99 for kids.

Bonanza Casino

4720 N Virginia St

Bonanza's Branding Iron Cafe is offering a reasonably priced NYE prime rib and seafood buffet. Meals cost $44.95 for adults, $34.95 for kids.

Nugget Casino Resort

1100 Nugget Ave, Sparks

The Nugget is offering a reasonably priced three-course meal for $38.99 at Rosie's Cafe. If you're feeling splurgy, Anthony's Chophouse is serving up a $150 meal.

The Point Nightclub, a karaoke bar in Midtown Reno, has closed

And in case you missed it...

The Point in Midtown shuttered nearly two weeks ago, ending a long run as a tight-knit community venue for soulful, tipsy singing and gatherings with friends.

Owners Paul and Gina Jones, who in 2009 bought the building at 1601 S. Virginia St., told the RGJ that their decision to close the karaoke bar was due to a confluence of factors: rising prices, expensive annual insurance payments, cumbersome and pricey licensing fees, burnout, and a fire that destroyed the Jones' home in July.

The Point survived the initial economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in June 2021 . Like many business owners in Reno's food and entertainment sphere, the Joneses thought they were finally in the clear. But in the 18 months that followed, The Point struggled to find its footing. The pandemic seemingly altered consumer behavior in ways detrimental to the karaoke business.

Speaking about their many memories of The Point, the Joneses remembered most the connections people made there. Gina Jones recalls many couples who met at The Point and were later married on site.

"We didn't make a ton of money, but the main thing was the gift of the wonderful people," Gina Jones said. "That really makes us happy."

Follow @HaddadEvan for timely, relevant and compelling reporting on food, drinks and city life in Reno. Please consider supporting his work by subscribing to RGJ for news about Northern Nevada that you won't find anywhere else .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Openings, closings and good eats: A Reno foodie's year in review

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details

95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing

Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
RENO, NV
Tiffany T.

Winter Activities in Lake Tahoe (If You Don’t Ski!)

Lake Tahoe is a place that I adore visiting but I for one, am not a skier. I'm not even a snowboarder. A long time ago I never bothered to even consider Lake Tahoe for a winter trip because you won't find me flying down the side of a mountain, but I'm happy to report there are a ton of things to do for non-skiers. Here are five Lake Tahoe winter activities for non-skiers!
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village offering new seasonal dinner menu

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline VIllage is offering a new dinner menu on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long. The new seasonal menu features a variety of options including popular items like the quesabirria tacos and pork belly ramen, and owners Evan Roa and Chad Burns couldn’t be more excited to share with the community.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Events happening around Reno this NYE

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown

More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
RENO, NV
luxury-houses.net

Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million

545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Walker River Estates bottles its last vintage

After several years as the only producing vintner in Douglas County, Greg Ross says the Walker River Estates vines will go dormant at the end of January. “It’s been a milestone for us, but the real takes of the biscuit in what we have done here came about four months ago when we went into the Douglas County planning department,” said Ross.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sobriety Social Powwow for all on New Year’s Eve in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony holds its New Year’s Eve Sobriety Social Powwow Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the RSIC Reno Gym at 34 Reservation Road. It is an alcohol-free family-oriented gathering free to both native and non-native populations. This social powwow began more...
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Museum Postpones New Year’s Eve Mad Hatter Party

Due to several circumstances, the Churchill County Museum Association is regrettably postponing its New Year’s Eve fundraising event until sometime this next Spring. We apologize for the inconvenience but will be sure to keep everyone informed when the new date is decided. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Power outages spread to Carson Valley

Multiple callers reported lines down in Gardnerville after heavy wet snow accumulated in downtown. NVenergy.com reports 2,825 homes and businesses are without power in Carson Valley, joining more than 1,000 still without electricity at Lake Tahoe. Estimates for power being restored for most customers is between 2:45 and 3 p.m....
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

112-year-old commercial center on the market

It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy