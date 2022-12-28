The 23 best flannel shirts for every season

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Madewell; Outerknown

Flannel has been the go-to cold-weather fabric for generations and with good reason. Flannel shirts are warm but breathable and super comfortable, yet rugged. While often confused with the traditional plaid or tartan pattern it sometimes comes in, flannel is a woven material made from either cotton, wool, or synthetic fibers, with a soft, napped finish.

As a cornerstone to cold-weather dressing, flannels are great as a layer for an outdoor excursion when you feel like sporting an old-school buffalo check or similar pattern, which we've included below and look fantastic paired with jeans or chinos. But not all flannels have a cabin-in-the-woods vibe, and we've included several versions that have a contemporary look and come in solid colors for a night out in the city, but are still ultra-comfortable.

Any gender identity can wear these, but men's sizing tends to be boxier than those in women's sizes.

Woolrich

Woolrich Oxbow Buffalo Check Shirt

Woolrich makes a sturdy flannel, but make no mistake: The shirts are as soft as can be before they ever see the inside of a washing machine. I have had several Woolrich shirts over the years, and if it were not for my younger brother stealing them to go around skateboard parks, I'm confident that they'd still be here today.

In 1850, Woolrich became the first brand to design a Buffalo Check shirt and the Oxbow Flannel is a modern iteration of the original design.

Made from 100% soft brushed cotton, the Oxbow Buffalo Check Shirt is soft against skin, and warm enough to be worn as a jacket. Whether you wear it outdoors or in city streets, the timeless design is one that will stand out.

Nordstrom

Alex Mill Frontier Shirt

Alex Mill, launched in 2012 by two industry veterans, creates timeless clothes that are built to last so you can wear them for years to come. The Frontier Shirt is made from a generous cotton flannel that will definitely keep you warm on a cold winter's night.

This extra-soft brushed flannel is great for layering but deserves to be shown off with its slightly Western look thanks to the design of the flapped-patch pockets on the chest. The brand forgoes plaids, tartans, or checks, instead going with three solid color choices — thyme, navy blue, and a bold red, our personal favorite. The shirt is unisex but Alex Mill recommends ordering one size down for women.

JCPenney

JCPenney Arizona Flannel Shirt

With 10 striking plaid colorways and an unbeatable price, the Arizona Flannel Shirt is a perfect option for the budget conscious. The Arizona Jean Co. brand began life in 2008 as JCPenney's private label (which itself has a 120-year history) but has since become an independent company.

Its Men's Flannel Shirt is made from 100 percent cotton flannel with a soft hand feel and features a single patch pocket on the chest and a curved hem that's flattering and looks great tucked in or out. The colorways range from black and white checks to bolder choices like the Citrus Plaid or something in between, like the Brown Plaid, our personal favorite, with its throwback look.

Pendleton

Pendleton Men's Long Sleeve Board Shirt

In 1863, Thomas Kay sailed down the Atlantic Seaboard of the United States, rode across what was then the Isthmus of Panama, and sailed up the Pacific Coast in search of a place to raise sheep and produce wool. He found it in Pendleton, Oregon, where he started his own mill in 1889. His legacy has remained there ever since, and Kay's family still owns and operates the brand along with its facilities and retail stores.

In 1929, Pendleton put out its first line of virgin wool sportswear, and the brand has been producing excellent flannel shirts ever since.

Pendleton has changed the way its flannel is made over the years, of course. First and foremost, the wool isn't harvested in the United States anymore, but the company does still weave material here. Now that flannel has come into popular fashion, you can find a strong array of hues to choose from. The fabrics used are also water-, odor-, and stain-resistant.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason Brushed Flannel Two-Pocket Shirt

Buck Mason has become one of our go-to brands because its clothing exists in the nexus between quality craftsmanship, a price point that is fair for what you get, and unbeatable style. Launched by two friends and neighbors out of a garage in Venice, California, in 2013, Buck Mason has become a brand to beat in the overcrowded menswear market thanks to the above-mentioned attributes of its clothing.

The Brushed Flannel Two-Pocket Shirt has a timeless look and solid construction, so you'll get years of wear without ever having to worry about fads. And like the style side, the shirt's construction is well thought out.

The medium-weight (6.2 ounces) cotton twill is brushed inside and out not only for a super-soft surface you can wear right next to your skin, but because the process helps trap heat so you'll stay warm without sacrificing comfort. It comes in three classic colorways — Dress Navy, Field Olive, and our favorite, a creamy Pumice.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Flannel Checked Long-Sleeve Shirt

Based in Japan, Uniqlo has been making clothes since the 1940s, but it only began to reach US shores in 2005. Since then, its wares have become something of a chic-but-utilitarian staple in many wardrobes. And why not? It's affordable, well-made clothing that fits the bill for most.

Uniqlo is somewhat synonymous with the word "cheap" in Japan while, oddly enough in New York, you might even hear the adjective "cool" used to describe the company's line of modestly-priced, ergonomically-designed sportswear. Why? It's hard to say for sure, but a straightforward and simplistic (albeit scientific) design that leaves room for comfort doesn't hurt.

Uniqlo covers the gamut of plaid patterns with its flannel. The shirts also come mildly tailored, so while they may not be the trendiest take on flannel, they don't exactly look frumpy, either.

Proper Cloth

Proper Cloth Canclini Beacon Flannel Shirt

Proper Cloth is a custom clothing brand that gives you a choice of the finest fabrics sourced from some of the best mills in the world, an incredible amount of customization, and impeccable customer service, all at a price that you could never hope to get from a traditional tailor.

Among the nearly 100 choices of flannel fabrics Proper Cloth offers, are a dozen they worked with the Italian company Canclini Tessile — which has a nearly 100-year history of creating fine fabrics — to produce. You will not want to take off these high-end flannels even after the winter ends. Sturdy yet soft and in a range of beautiful colorways, it's hard to say which is our favorite, but the Scarlet and Grey Plaid Beacon Flannel is definitely a top contender.

The process of customizing and ordering from Proper Cloth is easy and fun, and like the rest of Proper Cloth's clothing, these flannel shirts are backed by a Perfect Fit Guarantee , meaning they'll remake it for free if it isn't a perfect fit.

Outerknown

Outerknown Men's Blanket Shirt

Sustainability doesn't always have to come at a premium, but sometimes it's worth the splurge. These Blanket Shirts are Outerknown's iteration of a "work shirt" or "shacket," as you please, but they maintain their softness and don't pill like many other higher-end rivals.

There's nothing like getting out of the water on a brisk evening and tossing one of these on while I change out of a wetsuit. And, of course, I can stroll right back into town feeling fresh — and warm — as a daisy. I'd say I'd keep buying these shirts for years to come, but because of the craftsmanship that goes into them, I know I'll do just fine with the two I've got for the foreseeable future.

Amir Ismael, our on-staff senior reporter and style guru, recently began wearing Outerknown's Blanket Shirts and offered similar praise:

"As thick and heavy as the Outerknown Blanket Shirt may be, it actually has great versatility throughout the seasons. It's good for late summer nights on cool and breezy beaches, layering in the fall and winter, or even leaving at your desk when it's cold in the office.

The relaxed fit makes it comfortable to wear, but if you want it to be more fitted, I'd recommend sizing down. I'm 5-foot-5 and about 140 pounds, and the size small was slightly oversized (I had to cuff the sleeves for a better fit)."

Wrangler

Wrangler Plaid Flannel Shirt in Elmwood

The American heritage brand Wrangler has a 120-year history that began with manufacturing workwear in North Carolina. While many of its products tend towards Western Wear, the brand's Plaid Flannel Shirt in Elmwood would be as at home at a California skate park as it would at a Texas rodeo. It has a boxy cut that's perfect for layering and features two large patch pockets on the chest. Made of 100% cotton, it's lightweight but warm, and will get you noticed with its colorway. The Elmwood plaid is a bold design in browns, rusts, and turquoise.

Fjallraven

Fjallraven Skog Shirt

Based in Sweden, it's no surprise that Fjallraven knows how to make exceptionally great cold-weather pieces like flannels. The brand has spent the last 50 years making top-notch outdoor gear that's environmentally responsible and built to last.

Taking on the look and feel of a traditional flannel, the Skog shirt is a mid-weight piece made from 100% organic cotton. It features a button-down collar, chest pockets, with a pen hole, and buttons to hold rolled-up sleeves in place. If you're looking for a multi-seasonal this is a solid choice.

Madewell

Madewell Sunday Flannel Shirt

Madewell, the younger, hipper sister to J.Crew, has begun amping up its menswear side, and we're glad the company did. The Sunday Flannel Shirt is the flannel shirt for people who aren't really into flannel shirts, or at least who aren't into the lumberjack look or Gnomecore scene.

Madewell makes a clean breast of the backwoods vibe for a cleaner, slimmer, thoroughly modern take on the style that's also ultra-touchable. The brand offers 10 colorways — including five solid colors and several refined plaids and checks — and inclusive sizing for a refined flannel shirt that may become your go-to winter staple. Madewell sources the cotton for this flannel through its partner, the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit helping to educate farmers on more sustainable production practices.

Taylor Stitch

Taylor Stitch Crater Shirt

While the brand offers everything from denim and chinos to T-shirts and sweatsuits, the Yosemite Shirt is one of its best offerings.

Made using 9 ounces of 100% cotton flannel chamois, the mid-weight flannel is perfect for three seasons. It's soft enough to wear next to skin in mild weather, but also a very warm piece for layering in the cold of winter.

Overall, the Yosemite Shirt takes a no-frills approach to design. Classic elements like two chest pockets, a California collar, and a shorter hem meant to be worn untucked make it a shirt anyone can easily wear, whether for style or utility. The quality of the garment is what makes it so special. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter, Insider Reviews

RedHead

RedHead Ultimate Flannel Shirt for Men

Conservationist and fishing enthusiast Johnny Morris launched his company Bass Pro Shops out of the back of his dad's business in Missouri in 1972. Today, it's become a massive outdoor retail empire and made Morris a billionaire. The Bass Pro Shop's Readhead Ultimate Flannel Shirt isn't far off the mark with its name. It's resistant to shrinking and piling, comes in more than a dozen plaid and check colorways and offers sizing up to 5XL. The price is quite nice, too.

Everlane

Everlane Brushed Flannel Shirt

Everlane is another of our favorite brands because of its ethical stance (transparent pricing, high environmental and factory standards) and its wide range of high-quality modern essentials, from jeans to sweaters to underwear, all at a decent price.

The Brushed Flannel Shirt is super comfortable, abrasion resistant, and looks great layered. But with its 5.6 ounces of cotton fabric, it's heavy enough to stand on its own, if need be. The shirt comes in seven stellar colorways, including a bright orange that's bold and contemporary. These aren't your granddaddy's flannels.

We should note that Everlane doesn't recommend putting this shirt in the dryer, so give yourself time to let it air dry before throwing it on for s'mores around a campfire or drinks out with friends.

Stio

Stio Hutkeeper Organic Flannel Shirt

Stio, a Wyoming-based outdoor apparel company that launched in 2012, continues to fly a bit under the radar but deserves huge accolades. The brand's dedication to sustainability is admirable and so is its beautifully crafted technical clothing that is always on-point style-wise.

Everything we've tested from the brand lives up to its promises, and getting compliments on the clothing's looks is a bonus. Stio's Hutkeeper Flannel Shirt is burly enough for an overshirt, but looks great tucked in as well.

On the sustainability side, it's made from organic cotton. On the style side, the shirt has a slightly Western look and comes in a choice of four handsome custom Stio yarn-dyed plaids. Bonus: the thoughtful addition of hand warmer pockets.

L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Organic Flannel Shirt

L.L.Bean, founded in 1912 in Freeport, Maine, knows a thing or two about flannel. This heritage brand helped popularize the material, especially regarding pajamas. But L.L.Bean does as great a job with the flannel you don't wear to bed. The company's Organic Flannel Shirt is made from organic cotton flannel that's heavy enough to keep you warm on a cold New England night at 6.5 ounces and double-brushed for a cozy feel.

Unlike some boxier flannels, this version has a slightly fitted cut that's flattering and looks fantastic untucked. And it comes at an excellent price for an organic cotton shirt, much less a heavier flannel. The brand offers a wide range of sizes up to XXXL and an equally impressive range of colorways, including Rust Orange, our favorite of the bunch with its wide burnt orange and light blue vertical stripes.

J.Crew

J.Crew Lightweight Flannel Shirt

J.Crew takes the outdoorsy out of the flannel shirt and transforms it into the brand's clean, all-American preppy style. The Lightweight Flannel Shirt starts with a lightweight cotton fabric from the Somelos mill in Portugal and keeps it light by only brushing the outside (as opposed to many other selections in this guide that have both the interior and exterior brushed). J.Crew finishes the transformation with a preppy-ish plaid, the Jeffrey Red Multi being our favorite of the two colorways. You will not confuse this shirt with anything a lumberjack would wear, but if you're looking for a fresh take on a classic, this will probably be for you.

Kohl's

Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button Down

Sonoma Goods For Life, the private label for Kohl's, a department store that began in Wisconsin in 1962, makes a Flannel Button Down that comes in more than 20 colorways and a broad range of sizes, including slim and regular fits. You can choose from solid colors, like the Ice Heather, to traditional Buffalo Check, to something a bit off the beaten path like the blue stripe, with its multi-color horizontal stripes. Whether you want to relive the days of Grunge, hit the back roads, or just relax at home, the Sonoma Goods For Life Flannel Button Down has you covered.

Patagonia

Patagonia Insulated Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt

Patagonia is another of our go-to brands since it takes sustainability seriously and that includes how well the brand designs and executes its products so you can wear them year after year after year.

The Insulated Organic Cotton Midweight Fjord Flannel Shirt is made with 100% organic cotton yarn-dyed flannel, filled with recycled polyester insulation, lined with a twill fabric that's also from recycled polyester, and made in a Fair Trade factory, which pays its workers a living wage.

And as for the rest, it's heavy enough to act as a light jacket for the fall and as a mid-layer when it's freezing out at the height of winter. The Fjord Flannel Shirt comes in four fantastic plaids and has four pockets (two flap pockets on the chest and two on the sides to warm your hands).

Frank and Oak

Frank And Oak The Kapok Plaid Flannel Shirt

Frank And Oak is a Canadian brand that started in Montreal in 2009 and has recently made a push for a more sustainable footprint and is expanding with more brick-and-mortar locations, including a flagship store in Brooklyn launched this past summer.

The Kapok Plaid Flannel Shirt incorporates a fairly new sustainable material for its flannel shirt. Kapok is produced using the dried fruit of the tropical kapok tree, which is less water-intensive than cotton and doesn't use pesticides to produce. The fiber is silky, warm, and breathable. Frank And Oak combines kapok with Tencel, another earth-friendly material and cotton for a flannel shirt like no other.

The shirt comes in two different plaids, burgundy and Rosin, and sizes from XS to XXL.

Dixxon

Dixxon Hotshot FR Flannel

Dixxon Flannel Co. may be fairly new (it launched in 2013 in Arizona) but with "flannel" in the name and the fabric making up most of its product line, the brand is dedicated to the material, and it shows. Some of Dixxon's innovations include a proprietary flannel called D Tech that the company says won't wrinkle, fade, or shrink when properly laundered. Design-wise, its shirts have a longer body and sleeves, a center box pleat for ease of motion, hidden collar stays, and even a microfiber cloth built into the inside bottom left corner of its shirts so you can easily clean your sunglasses.

As you might imagine, the brand has a lot of different styles to choose from, but the Hotshot HR is worth a mention because of its actual workwear functionality that includes flame resistance down to the buttons. It's tough, but warm and soft. Plus, it's a handsome plaid with a slightly Western look that's guaranteed to get you compliments.

United By Blue

United By Blue Responsible Flannel Shirt

Another brand that's doing its part to produce its clothing sustainably is United By Blue, but the company goes even further by removing one pound of trash from the environment for every product sold, which is impressive because this certified B corporation leads these cleanups. Even more impressive: they've removed more than 4.1 million pounds of trash so far.

As you'd expect, United By Blue makes its apparel, including its Responsible Flannel, as sustainably as possible. The brand uses a combination of certified organic cotton and polyester made from recycled plastic waste to produce a shirt that's both soft and thick enough for winter wear. Even the buttons are biodegradable.

The company also works with like-minded manufacturers along its supply chain that pay workers a living wage. And yes, the Responsible Flannel Shirt looks sharp, with its slightly fitted cut and choice of five fantastic colorways.

Fjallraven

Fjallraven Canada Shirt

The Canada Shirt is a much heavier and more rugged garment than the brand's Skog Shirt. Made from Fjallraven's signature G-1000 material (65% polyester, 35% cotton, 45% acrylic, 25% polyester, 25% wool, and 5% other fibers) is warm and could be worn as a jacket in certain weather.

I found the blend of material to be a bit itchy when directly on my skin, but considering how heavy the garment is, I usually only wear it when it's cold enough to wear it with a layer underneath. The snap buttons make it easy to fasten, even when your hands are freezing cold. — Amir Ismael, senior reporter, Insider Reviews