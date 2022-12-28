ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Fire & EMS getting new firefighter vehicles

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449GKe_0jwvosJh00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus Fire & EMS is getting several new firefighter vehicles in the forms of fire engines and ladder trucks, according to Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull. Each fire engine costs approximately $800,000, he said, while the ladder trucks cost about $1.2 million each.

“The primary funding source comes [from] capital budget request,” he said.

Shull said Columbus Fire & EMS received two fire engines last month.

“So they are already at the stations,” he said. “They are in service. And next week, we expect to receive two more fire engines.”

Shull said that Columbus Fire & EMS received a ladder truck last week, which is also in service. Columbus Fire & EMS expects to receive two more fire engines and a ladder truck in February, he said.

He explained that fire engines are smaller and more maneuverable than ladder trucks and are used chiefly for fire suppression.

“The ladder truck mainly is used for ventilation rescue, right?” he said. “So if you’re looking at a multi-story house, right? They’ve got the ladder capability. They can set up the ladder truck, go up there, start rescuing people that are trapped … Even for a single-story home, they can set up on the roof. They can ventilate the roof. Why is that important? Because if we get a hole in the roof, we can get a lot of that smoke out … It makes it safer for firefighting.”

Shull doesn’t yet know what fire stations are getting the new trucks. He said that they are replacing older ones.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter died in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Officer strikes pedestrian in early morning car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus Police Department Patrol Officer was involved in an early morning New Years Eve crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the incident took place northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road around 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The pedestrian was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Community steps in to help Americus apartments that are without water

Americus' apartment water restored after community banded together to help. South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Samford Avenue and Gay Street traffic signal set for Jan. 3

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) –The City of Auburn announced that a contractor plans to rewire the traffic signal located at the intersection of Samford Avenue and Gay Street on Jan. 3, 2023, as part of the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project. According to the city, work is schedule between 7 a.m. […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn: Wrights Mill Road lane closure scheduled for Jan. 4

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the expected southbound lane closure of Wrights Mill Road between Virginia Avenue and Woodfield Drive on Jan. 4, 2023. According to the city, the Water Resource Management Department is scheduled to repair a damaged sanitary sewer lateral. Work is scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service. The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Avoiding new year burnout in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many of you are looking forward to the new year. According to a poll by YouGovAmerica, one-third of Americans have a goal they are looking to accomplish in 2023. “I am senior in high school, so I am hoping to graduate,” says Tallahassee resident, Libby Pearce....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Sheriff: 2 separate operations lead to multiple arrests in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in two separate operations. Some of the crimes the suspects were charged with include felony theft and federal probation violation. Erin Broadwell had a warrant out for a federal probation violation and was taken into custody at...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Health Department closed on Dec. 28 due to maintenance issues

Update 2:40 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department announced that the facility is scheduled to reopen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Update 12:36 p.m. – The Columbus Health Department initially reported through a news release that the closure of its facility was due to amineptine issues. CORRECTION: The facility will be closed due to maintenance […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL Special Series: The local YMCA’s impact on the community and partnership with United Way.

Throughout the day Dec. 29, WRBL is taking a closer look at the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. The organization has a deep reach in Columbus, Phenix City and surrounding communities.Today, our reporters will look at homelessness ….and Community Schools United. We’re also taking a look at two non-profit organizations – Mercy Med and […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy