Columbus Fire & EMS getting new firefighter vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus Fire & EMS is getting several new firefighter vehicles in the forms of fire engines and ladder trucks, according to Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull. Each fire engine costs approximately $800,000, he said, while the ladder trucks cost about $1.2 million each.

“The primary funding source comes [from] capital budget request,” he said.

Shull said Columbus Fire & EMS received two fire engines last month.

“So they are already at the stations,” he said. “They are in service. And next week, we expect to receive two more fire engines.”

Shull said that Columbus Fire & EMS received a ladder truck last week, which is also in service. Columbus Fire & EMS expects to receive two more fire engines and a ladder truck in February, he said.

He explained that fire engines are smaller and more maneuverable than ladder trucks and are used chiefly for fire suppression.

“The ladder truck mainly is used for ventilation rescue, right?” he said. “So if you’re looking at a multi-story house, right? They’ve got the ladder capability. They can set up the ladder truck, go up there, start rescuing people that are trapped … Even for a single-story home, they can set up on the roof. They can ventilate the roof. Why is that important? Because if we get a hole in the roof, we can get a lot of that smoke out … It makes it safer for firefighting.”

Shull doesn’t yet know what fire stations are getting the new trucks. He said that they are replacing older ones.

