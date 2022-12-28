End 2022 with smart savings by shopping the best New Year sales at Amazon, Wayfair and QVC

Enter 2023 with savings by shopping the best new year's sales on tech, fashion, kitchen essentials and more. Apple/JBL/Our Place/iRobot/Kate Spade/Best Buy/Amazon

Another year is coming to an end, but you haven't missed out on the best items of 2022 available at wallet-friendly prices. Whether you need some advanced tech, stylish threads or something tasty for your kitchen, Reviewed has scoured the net to find everything you need to make 2023 truly special. Read on for the best New Year sales from Amazon , Wayfair , QVC and so much more.

Top 10 New Year sales to shop

Top 10 New Year deals to shop this December

Major retailer New Year sales

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is a great smart speaker to have anywhere in your home. Amazon/Reviewed

Shop New Year's deals on home goods, tech and more

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for impressive year-end deals, Amazon is the perfect place to save. Enjoy end-of-year savings on smart tech, Amazon devices, home goods, fashion, kitchen essentials and so much more. A great gift for anyone's home is the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot on sale for 44% off right now.

Shop Amazon deals

Shop huge price cuts across all categories

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop and right now you can enjoy year-end markdowns on some of the best deals on home essentials, kitchen gadgets, iPads, MacBooks, laptops, style, beauty and toys. If you're looking to save for your youngest loved ones, they have an entire section dedicated to rollbacks on toys, including LEGO blocks, playsets, board games and more. If you sign up for Walmart+ you can even get exclusive access to discounts and other member benefits.

Shop Walmart deals

Save 20% on select items

This End of Season Nike sale includes discounts on everything from shoes to apparel and accessories. Save on sneakers for every kind of activity, cozy loungewear and all the Nike gear for gifting when you use the promo code CHEERS .

Shop the Nike End of Season sale

Shop savings up to 70% off

If you're in the market for any home and kitchen essentials before 2022 ends, Bed Bath & Beyond is the place to shop . Browse tons of gifts under $50 and $100 right now, plus clearance items availa ble for less than $10.

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond sale

Save up to 60% on great gifts

Macy's is hosting a huge After Christmas sale right now with markdowns on everything from toys and kitchen essentials to jewelry and clothing. Shop now and save as much as 60% off tons of full-price and clearance items.

Shop the Macy's After Christmas sale

Save up to 50% on jewelry and more on clearance

QVC offers up daily deals on electronics, home essentials—including air purifiers and dehumidifiers—and tons more. Right now you can choose from an impressive array of markdowns on tech, home, sleep and fashion items.

Shop the QVC After Christmas deals

New Year tech sales

Looking for tech deals? Save on headphones, laptops, TVs and more with these New Year sales. Reviewed/Sony

Shop discounts on top-rated tech

Best Buy is the place to shop for all the best tech on the market and it's celebrating the new year with big deals on the best devices. Right now, you can find hefty price cuts on everything from compact Sony headphones , to expansive Vizio smart TVs , to powerful Apple laptops .

Shop the Best Buy sale

Save up to 27% on portable power stations and generators

That power-stopping snowstorm (or rainstorm, depending on your local climate) is right around the corner, and now is the time to prepare. We tested the Bluetti AC200P and loved it for its long battery life and easy interface. Now you can save $100 on your own, or opt for the AC300 + 1*B300 for more robust backup coverage.

Shop the Bluetti sale

Big savings on TVs and home audio

Crutchfield is running an array of exciting End-of-Year deals, from heavily discounted TVs to deals on soundbars, headphones and up to $950 off select amps and receivers. If you're looking for a show-stopping gift for the techie in your life, this is a sale you won't want to miss.

Shop the Crutchfield End of Year sale

Save up to 66% on laptops, monitors and computer accessories

Tech junkies rejoice at HP's Red Tag sale available right now. You can shop for discounts on powerful laptops, expansive computer monitors and other tech accessories.

Shop HP Red Tag sale

Up to 50% off select products

Blast your favorite tunes at your New Year's Eve party with a new (and discounted) JBL speaker this season. Save big with speaker and headphone deals for a limited time.

Shop the JBL Holiday sale

Shop exclusive deals on Samsung devices

Samsung is one of the most acclaimed names in the world of tech and the developer is offering a bevy of deals on its devices right now. For instance, you can expand your mobile tech arsenal with the Galaxy Z Fold4 for $300 off with up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credit. Whatever you need for your home or your travels, Samsung has you covered.

Shop the Samsung sale

New Year sleep sales

Upgrade your bedroom ahead of the new year with incredible savings on Reviewed-approved mattresses. Avocado

Save 10% sitewide on organic mattresses

If you want to sleep soundly knowing you helped save the planet, shop Avocado mattresses for a greener sleeper. The developer is offering 10% off its collection of organic mattresses for kids and adults during its ongoing Year End Sale. The Avocado Green is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested for its consistently cool temperature and its springy, responsive surface that responded quickly to pressure or weight. Typically listed for $1,399 for the twin size, you can get the cozy sleeper for $139.90 off during this special sale.

Shop the Avocado Year End sale

$300 off any mattress

Awara is one of the best mattresses we've ever tested —and right now, you can snag a popular mattress for $300 off—plus you can snag up to $499 in free sleep accessories. The sale includes all mattresses on the site and offers a free cotton sheet set, two latex pillows and a mattress protector at no extra cost with your mattress purchase.

Shop the Awara sale

Save up to 50% off sleep essentials

The best overall winner of our favorite bed sheets , Brooklinen is a brand worth splurging on. And now you can treat yourself to high-quality sheets , loungewear and more at a discount, thank to its End of Season sale with up to 50% off select items. Whatever you're in the mood for, Booklinen is offering 10% off sitewide as well.

Shop the Brooklinen End of Season sale

Save 25% on mattresses and bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is currently hosting its Winter Clearance sale, which means you can snag 25% off its collection of mattresses and more. You can get the Reviewed-favorite Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress , typically listed for $1,332 in its queen size, for $999. Use coupon code WINTER25 at checkout through Tuesday, January 3 to scoop the savings.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding Winter Clearance sale

Save up to $600 on mattresses and get 30% off other sleep essentials

Score hefty savings on the biggest bedroom essential by shopping the Casper New Year's sale . This sale is offering shoppers up to $600 off on mattresses and 30% off the brand's line of sleep essentials. The Casper Original is a solid start: Though not a favorite among our testers, the Original didn't wake them up randomly in the middle of the night thanks to its cushiony feel.

Shop the Casper New Year's sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Cocoon by Sealy is offering limited-time markdowns right now with steep savings on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress. We named the sleeper among the best we've tested, and today the queen size is down from $1,239 to just $799. Shop fast as the sale ends on Friday, December 30 .

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy sale

Save up to $879 on select mattresses and get a free Luxe organic cotton sheet with purchases

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress , on sale right now. As part of the brand's Last Call 2022 sale , you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,699—$300 off its list price of $1,999. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried , but it's also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling, making it comfy no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Get the Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress

Save 33% on sleep essentials sitewide

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites , and right now, you can get them for 33% off at this limited-time sale. Better still, you can also shop discounts on sheets , pillows and other sleep essentials from this quality brand in the extensive sale section.

Shop the Nectar Holiday sale

Save up to $700 on all mattresses

Those looking for a soft sleeper should visit Nolah . Not only can you find mattresses up to $700 off, but you can also get two free pillows with your purchase. The best of the bunch is the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress , typically listed for $2,299 in its queen size but now available for $1,599. We tested the Evolution and found that this sleeper isolated motion well, relieved pressure and expanded to full capacity almost immediately after unboxing.

Shop the Nolah End of Year sale

Get $600 worth of free sleep accessories and $750 off mattresses

If you're looking to upgrade your whole sleep experience, this is the sale for you. When we tested Puffy's Lux Mattress , we loved how soft, cooling and cradling it was. (But those who prefer tougher mattresses can choose from Puffy's other selections, or take the provided quiz.) Once you find your fit, enjoy free pillows, a mattress protector and sheet set to help you sleep well—through 2023 and beyond.

Shop the Puffy sale

$440 off Purple mattresses and 25% off sleep accessories

At Purple, you can get $400 off the Purple Plus mattress (and more) and 25% off sleep accessories through tomorrow, December 29 . While we haven't tested this particular sleeper, Purple says the mattress features a GelFlex Grid that supports your body while cradling pressure points and a Comfort Plus Core with extra cushioning and a less bouncy feel.

Shop the Purple sale

Get $350 off orders of $1,000 or more

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva —and get $350 off all orders of $1,000 or more for a limited time only. One great pick is the Saatva Classic , down from $1,995 to just $1,645 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses , this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva sale

Save up to 40% on mattresses and sleep accessories

Save big on your next night's sleep by shopping Tuft & Needle's Year-End Savings event . Right now, you can save up to 40% on select mattresses, sheets, pillows and more. One essential to score is the Tuft & Needle Original mattress , normally priced at $995 in its queen size but now available for $636.80. The Original is our favorite affordable mattress for its ability to soften and adapt to the pressure of body weight with just enough give to cushion pressure points.

Shop the Tuft ＆ Needle Year-End Savings event

New Year kids and baby deals

Stock up on kids' clothes and more with these limited-time deals. Reviewed/Hanna Andersson

Get up to 70% off clearance pajamas

You can shop kids' and babies' pajamas available for up to 70% off during this online Carter's sale. The site is offering daily deals on pajamas and children's clothes, plus clearance items available for up to 70% off. Snag the cutest (and tiniest!) outfits for the colder weather, including slippers, dresses and more.

Shop the Carter's Holiday Clearance sale

Up to 60% off everything

Revamp your mini fashionista's closet for the new year and save big at Hanna Andersson during the Big Hanna sale going on now. Shoppers can get up to 60% off all products during this blowout sale and shop pajamas starting at just $20.

Shop the Hanna Andersson Big Hanna sale

Up to 15% off sitewide

If you're trying to get your little one excited to learn, Little Passports has the perfect deal for you. For a limited time, you can save up to 15% off sitewide when you use the coupon code ADVENTURE15 . With their subscription boxes full of interactive activities, you can help your child learn about the jungle, space and so much more from the comfort of your own home.

Shop the Little Passports sale

Up to 70% off toys, games and more

Pottery Barn Kids is offering some deep discounts on select items throughout their year-end sales event.

Shop Pottery Barn Kids Warehouse sale

New Year fashion sales

Shop the best New Year deals on fashion essentials at lululemon, Kate Spade and more. Reviewed/lululemon

50% off sitewide

Get ready to cozy up, hit the slopes and slide into the new year with pride thanks to over 500 deals at Academy Sports. Shop up to 50% off sitewide with additional discounts off select items, like family games and more.

Shop the Academy Sports + Outdoors sale

Up to 60% off select styles

Take advantage of the biggest sale of the year at Adidas with deals for everyone on your list. Enjoy select shoes under $100 , accessories under $30 and cozy fleece items up to 40% off .

Shop the Adidas End-of-Year sale

Save up to 60% on flannel, jeans and more

If you're looking for a cute new outfit to step out in this winter, there's no better time than now to shop. Make a statement in the new year with discounts of up to 60% off on styles in the Aerie Collection .

Shop the Aerie sale

Up to 70% off sale

Time to get your yoga and pilates game on. Alo Yoga's trendy, tested and approved activewear has been worn by the likes of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez, and now it's your turn to get in on the action. Enjoy up to 70% off sale items right now.

Shop the Alo Yoga End of Year sale

Save 60% on sale items

Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for your next vacation . With markdowns starting at 60% off on sale items, you can grab something for yourself and check some gifts off your list.

Shop the Athleta Semi-Annual sale

Save up to 50% on outdoor apparel

Stock up on all the winter gear you need right now at Backcountry. Save up to 50% off popular brands including Backcountry, The North Face and Stoic for a limited time.

Shop the Backcountry '23 Kickoff sale

Up to 80% off sale jewelry

Treating your loved one (or yourself) to something sparkly just got easier, thanks to Baublebar's end of year sale. Shop the brand's most popular rings for only $18 , and enjoy discounts on everything, including custom gifts .

Shop the Baublebar End of Year sale

Save up to 50% on necklaces, rings and more

A shiny accessory is welcome any time of the year, and Blue Nile wants to help you do just that during this sparkly sale. For a limited time, you can get up to 50% off select necklaces, bracelets, rings and more when you use code BLUE22 . Blue Nile diamonds are high-quality and 100% conflict-free—making them the perfect gifts to wow your loved ones with.

Shop the Blue Nile Season's Savings sale

Get 20% off your first order with coupon code COMFORT20

Stay cozy this fall by shopping Bombas socks, underwear and more, now available for helpful price cuts. Right now, the brand is offering new shoppers 20% off their first order with coupon code COMFORT20 . You can also save up to 15% on orders of sock packs .

Shop the Bomba sale

Save up to 70%

Coach Outlet is boasting the lowest prices of the year ahead of the holidays. You can score Coach bags up to 70% off right now, with amazing price cuts on totes, handbags, crossbodies and more.

Shop the Coach Outlet sale

Up to 50% off select styles

With all that holiday shopping you're going to be doing, you may need a comfy pair of shoes. Luckily, Crocs is offering up to 50% off select styles right now during its holiday sale.

Shop Crocs End of the Season sale

Get up to 50% off on select eyeglasses

Get a better view of 2023 and beyond by shopping EyeBuyDirect . Right now, the glasses retailer is letting shoppers get their hands on glasses for up to 50% off.

Shop the EyeBuyDirect sale

Get an extra 50% off sale items

Right now, you can save up to 50% on select sale styles at Forever 21 for the new year and beyond with the promo code EXTRA50 . Shop highly-rated sweaters and outerwear just in time for cooler weather. If you need inspiration, check out deals on winter dresses, jumpsuits and more.

Shop the Forever 21 End of Season sale

Shop 50% off and buy one, get one free deals on frames

Upgrade your vision with crystal-clear savings on eyewear and frames from GlassesUSA . Right now, you can get frames marked down for 50% off with the code COZY50 at checkout and get free shipping on your order. Meanwhile, if you want to really stock up on eyeglasses or sunglasses this winter, the discount code BOGOFREE will unlock buy one, get one free deals through Saturday, December 31 .

Shop the GlassesUSA New Year's clearance sale

Up to 70% off new markdowns

At Jos. A. Bank, you can shop up to 70% off during the brand's End-of-Year clearance event. Save on tuxes, sweaters, topcoats and more through Sunday, January 1 .

Shop the Jos A Bank End-of-Year Clearance event

Up to 70% off marked-down styles

Hunting for Kate Spade deals ? You can score up to 70% off handbags and leather goods right now when you shop already marked-down items and use the promo code 50OFF at checkout.

Shop the Kate Spade End-of-Season sale

Get up to 75% off clearance items

Right now, you can save up to 75% off at Kate Spade Surprise. This includes the brand's iconic purses, shoes, accessories and clothing.

Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Semi-Annual Clearance event

Up to 80% off sale and clearance styles

With the code DOVE , you can unlock up to 80% off your entire order at Lands’ End today. The deal ends tomorrow, December 29 , so shop quickly if you’re interested.

Shop the Lands’ End Great Winter sale

Shop activewear specials

Jumpstart that healthy new year's resolution with the help of lululemon's cult-favorite activewear. Save on popular products including leggings , sweatshirts , joggers and so much more right now.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Save up to 60% on Michael Kors, Adidas, Steve Madden

There are plenty of ways to get savings on eye-catching styles when you shop Nordstrom's limited-time sale section. When it comes to discounts on fashion , beauty and household products , Nordstrom has the cream of the crop and there are tons of markdowns available now.

Shop the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale

Save up to 75% on clearance style

Save up to 75% on clearance clothing in your cart at Old Navy. Grab select styles starting at just $2.99 while supplies last.

Shop the Old Navy Epic Clearance sale

Save up to 50% on clearance clothing and footwear

REI is known for offering some of the top outdoor gear and sportswear in the business. Right now, you can save up to 50% off on special deals including hiking boots, jogger pants, base layer tops, hoodies and more.

Shop the REI sale

50% off activewear

Get ready to bundle up and get active in the new year with 50% off across Under Armour's site through Wednesday, January 25 . Everything from popular down jackets to cozy fleece joggers are available at more affordable prices, so you can treat the whole family to high-quality athletic wear.

Shop the Under Armour Semi-Annual event

New Year beauty sales

This Beauty MVP makeup set from Alleyoop can be yours for $78 off right now. Alleyoop/Reviewed

Get 20% off beauty bundles

Make your beauty routine complete with Alleyoop makeup bundles . Right now, you can build your own collection of makeup and save 20% at checkout.

Shop Alleyoop beauty bundles

Get 15% off and free shipping over $35

Update your beauty routine while also being environmentally conscious with the help of Axiology . Right now, the vegan beauty brand is offering 15% off orders when you use the code AXIHOLIDAY at checkout.

Shop the Axiology sale

20% off new beauty items

Stay stylish in the new year by shopping for beauty essentials at bareMinerals . You can find new makeup items for 20% off with the promo code EXTRA20 through Sunday, January 1 .

Shop the bareMinerals sale

20% off toothbrushes

Quip's line of aesthetically pleasing, powerful electric toothbrushes are on sale for the new year. You can save 20% for a limited-time only.

Shop the Quip sale

Save up to 42% on holiday packs and 25% on serums

Shop one of our editor’s favorite skincare sites, Tula, for 25% off top-rated serums. Meanwhile, browse select holiday deals on everything from holiday gift sets, starter sets and skincare solutions specific to your own beauty needs available for up to 42% off.

Shop the Tula sale

New Year home and furniture sales

Get a Dyson vacuum for an incredible price during this end-of-year sale. Reviewed/Dyson

Save $40 on our favorite DNA testing kit

Want to connect with your roots in 2023? Pick up an AncestryDNA testing kit right now and save a whopping $40. Ancestry makes some of the best DNA testing kits we've ever tested , so this kit is sure to be a winner.

Shop the AncestryDNA Holiday sale

Up to 40% off luxury bedding

Give your linen closet a big refresh by shopping bedding bundle deals at Boll & Branch, where you can save up to 40% off when you take an extra 20% off lowest-priced items with the promo code EXTRA20 . Those purchases can also come with a free sweater knit pillow. Boll & Branch commits to making their bedding from 100% organic materials, so you'll sleep soundly knowing that these are high-quality products.

Shop the Boll & Branch End of Season event

Save up to 30% off sitewide

For a limited time only, save up to 30% off sitewide on bedding, bath, loungewear and more during the Cozy Earth Holiday sale. Today, you can get one of the best comforters that we tested this year, the Cozy Earth Bamboo comforter , for $400.95, marked down from the original price of $729 for a queen size (a $328.05 savings).

Shop the Cozy Earth Holiday sale

Save on select tools and home improvement essentials

Snag a Dewalt starter kit for just $199 and save up to 40% on other top-brand tools and home improvement essentials. You can also shop for appliances equipped with Hubspace , the new smart home control app from The Home Depot.

Shop the Home Depot sale

Save on select home essentials

Save big on select home essentials by shopping wallet-friendly prices at HSN. Shop savings on cookware, sweaters, beauty products and more while supplies last. Plus, save $10 on your first order with code HSN2023 and get free shipping on every order of $75 or more.

Shop the HSN sale

Save up to 50% on select tools and home appliances

Head to Lowe’s for incredible deals on tons of most-wanted home essentials. Enjoy up to 50% off select tools, home accessories and so much more to upgrade your home for 2023.

Shop the Lowe’s sale

Save up to 70% off select items and 20% off regular-price purchases

Feeling crafty? Now is the time to stock up on crafting and art supplies at Michael's . So much more than just yarn and sewing needles, Michael's is also the place to buy holiday décor, party supplies and more. Shop its Mega Clearance Event for items up to 70% off or find regular-priced items and use the code 22MADEBYYOU to get 20% off.

Shop the Michael's Mega Clearance event

Shop the Overstock New Year's home sale

With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there's the Overstock New Year's Home sale . Shop now to save up to 70% off select furniture , rugs , bedding and so much more ahead of 2023.

Shop the Overstock New Year's Home sale

Up to 70% off on furniture, décor, bedding and more

Pottery Barn is running a massive warehouse sale that offers up to 70% off furniture, rugs and more. If you're looking to spruce up your home ahead of the holidays, now's the time to shop.

Shop the Pottery Barn Warehouse sale

Save up to 35% off sitewide

Find one-of-a-kind gifts for less at Society6 and save up to 35% off sitewide for a limited time. Better still, enter coupon code FS75 at checkout to enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Shop the Society6 End of Year sale

Save up to 40% on select fire pits and up to 45% on select fire pit bundles

Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand 2.0 bundle for just $254.99—$215 off the full $469.99 list price. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested , we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires.

Shop the Solo Stove sale

Up to 60% off clearance items

Wayfair is a great place to shop for a discount—and it’s even better heading into the new year. Shop discounted furniture, couches, interior décor, mattresses, home goods and more for up to 60% off.

Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance sale

New Year kitchen and cooking sales

Grab some new kitchen gadgets for less with these limited-time December sales. Reviewed/KitchenAid

Save up to 35 % during the Holiday sale

We love Crowd Cow's popular meat subscriptions and right now the meal delivery service is offering up to 35% off tailgating and fall cooking essentials , including briskets and roasts, steaks, sausages, chicken wings and more.

Shop the Crowd Cow Holiday sale

Get $70 off your first box

Make a New Year's resolution to cook more— and save money. Although EveryPlate is one of the most affordable meal kits, it doesn't skimp on flavor. And right now you can enjoy an even lower price. Try EveryPlate today and save $70 on your first box.

Shop the EveryPlate sale

Save 60% off your first box and 20% off your next four boxes

Hitting the gym and preparing healthy, protein-packed meals afterward can sometimes be a lot. Luckily, Factor can ship pre-made, diet-conscious meals right to your door ( and they taste delicious ). Enjoy 60% off your first box and 20% off the next 4 boxes with code REVIEWED60OFF .

Shop the Factor sale

Save $200 on your first five boxes

Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can get their first five boxes for $200 off.

Shop the Green Chef sale

Up to 70% off sitewide

Jumpstart your new year's resolution of healthy home cooking with a brand new cookware set from GreenPan. Right now, cookware sets are available for up to 70% off, like our favorite ceramic nonstick pan, the 11-Inch Valencia Pro . Run, don't walk, to score these deals now.

Shop the GreenPan End-of-Year sale

Get 22 meals for free

Right now, you can get delicious meals delivered to your door at more wallet-friendly prices when you sign up for HelloFresh. One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get 22 free meals, three surprise gifts and free shipping.

Get 22 free meals at HelloFresh

$90 off your first three orders

Home Chef is the best meal kit we’ve ever tested , and right now, you can try it for a significantly reduced price for the new year. You can sign up for your first three Home Chef boxes for $90 off.

Sign up for Home Chef

Save 15% on pods and get 25% off beverage orders

Skip the lines at the coffee shop by having your own brews at home with the help of Keurig. The brand is offering 15% off all pods and 20% off purchases of five or more. Plus, save 25% when you make any beverage order.

Shop the Keurig sale

Save up to 25% on select appliances

It's time to finally invest in that stand mixer you've been eyeing. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer is now on sale for $100 off. Plus, large appliances like ranges, dishwashers and refrigerators are also discounted by up to 25%.

Shop the KitchenAid sale

Up to 30% off sitewide

Right now, you can shop up to 30% off stainless steel cookware at Made In, who makes some of the best cookware we’ve tested in our labs. You can save on cookware sets, kitchen sets, individual frying pans and more.

Shop the Made In Cookware Holiday sale

Save up to $140 on appliances and cookware

We've been impressed by a wide range of Ninja Kitchen products—from the Foodi , our favorite multicooker , to the Speedi , our favorite air fryer . If you're ready to take your kitchen tools up a notch, now's the perfect time to invest. Ninja is offering up to $140 off tons of kitchen essentials right now.

Shop the Ninja Kitchen Gift Yourself sale

Save $46 on the trendy Always Pan

Cooking has never been easier (or more stylish) than with the Our Place Always Pan . We're big fans of the Always Pan for its ability to quickly conduct heat and be compatible with all cooktops, making it the perfect cooking tool for those in different-sized kitchens who want less hassle with their meal prep. Typically listed for $145, the all-in-one cookware is on sale for $46 off at $99.

Shop the Our Place sale

Save up to 40% on cookware and accessories

Eva Longoria's stunning cookware line is on major sale, with the nonstick, nontoxic pot-and-pan set going for $160 (a $90 savings). You can also save on the brand's charming accessories, like the stackable steamer , splatter screen and pot holders .

Shop the Risa After-Christmas sale

Get $25 off orders over $99

If you like getting succulent meat delivered to your door, get better chunks with the help of Snake River Farms . Right now, the meat delivery service is offering $25 off all orders of $99 or more with the promo code SRFREVIEWED. Snake River Farms is our pick for the best upgrade meat delivery system for its wide variety of cuts, fast shipping and prime cuts of American wagyu.

Shop the Snake River Farms sale

Save up to 50% on kitchen essentials

Sur La Table is offering deep discounts on tons of must-have cookware and kitchen essentials —including iconic products from Le Creuset . You can snag December deals on small appliances, cookware and more for as much as 50% off for a limited time only.

Shop the Sur La Table Year-End sale

Get $200 off the Tovala Smart Oven

Tovala , the meal kit delivery service that makes cooking easy with its clever smart oven, is offering a major discount this December. Normally priced at $299, the Tovala Smart Oven is available for just $99 when you sign up for 6 weeks of Tovala meals over the span of six months.

Get the Tovala Smart Oven

New Year streaming sales

Upgrade your streaming services for less with these incredible deals. MasterClass

Get three streamers for the price of one

Disney+ recently added an ad-supported tier to its list of subscription plans, but that doesn't mean its eliminated its savings. If you were thinking about buying into the Disney bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+, you can get it for as low as $12.99 a month.

Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month

Get two classes for the price of one

Give the gift of celebrity-lead lecture classes this season—and get to benefit from a membership of your own—with Masterclass's 2-for-1 holiday deal. Each subscription provides access to over 180 classes for a wide range of interests, and you can choose to personalize your gift with a message and class suggestions.

Masterclass 2-for-1 deal

Save 50% off your first year

You can save an impressive 50% off your first year's subscription to Paramount+ by signing up before Monday, January 2 . Not only does this give you access to your favorite movies and shows, but this package also includes Showtime's massive library of content.

Paramount+ for 50% off

Sign up for two months, get the third month free

Try Sling for two months and get your third month free when you sign up today.

SlingTV sale

Just $2/month for your first two months

If you sign up for a STARZ subscription now, you'll only pay $2 a month for your first two months.

STARZ sale

New Year pet sales

Spoil your pet with December deals on treats, toys and more. Reviewed/Blue Dog Bakery

Save $60 on a cat DNA test

Today you can save $60 on a Basepaws DNA test for your favorite family feline with coupon code NYDEAL .

Shop the Basepaws sale

Up to 40% off pet essentials

Chewy is celebrating the new year with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. For a limited time, you can shop Chewy’s sale section to save as much as 40% off dog and cat toys. You can also save up to 40% on cat and dog treats , perfect for stocking stuffers for your four-legged friends!

Shop the Chewy End-of-Season Savings sale

Save up to 50% on pet toys, treats and more

Give your furry friends something fun for 2023 by shopping Petco's collection of year-end deals . You can find discounts of up to 50% on seasonal accessories , plus savings when you buy two or more packs of pet treats .

Shop the Petco sale

