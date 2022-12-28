Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
WPXI
Tom Brady and the … Raiders? Saints? 49ers? Buccaneers? It looks like another Tom-A-Thon is coming
Before the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat this season, before the NFL knew about the Miami Dolphins' tampering dalliance with Tom Brady, before the quarterback's high-profile divorce and FTX crypto nightmare, Dana White opened the door on an offseason microscope that is going to only intensify.
