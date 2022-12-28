The long wait for legal sports betting in Ohio is over with the state’s launch of mobile sports betting on Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Ohioans may now make legal sports bets from their mobile phones or online. Multiple sports betting apps are live and ready for your action, and there are tons of ways to bet in-person at retail establishments across the state, too.

