A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.

