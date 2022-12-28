Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time family-owned restaurant in Iowa City is closing for good next month. Tips on...
KCRG.com
Study finds increase in food-insecurity nationwide
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Great ways to stay healthy during 2023 are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares great ways to stay healthy during 2023 in this Fareway Cooking Segment. This year, focus on easy, sustainable habits for the whole family. Eat Breakfast. Kids who eat breakfast perform better academically while also experiencing fewer behavior problems. Breakfast eaters (adults and...
juliensjournal.com
News From Medical Associates Clinic
Medical Associates Clinic is pleased to announce that Tom Pfiffner has accepted the Chief Operating Officer position for Medical Associates Clinic. He began his new role on Monday, November 7, 2022. Pfiffner is a Dubuque native who has worked in multiple health systems since graduating from the University of Iowa....
KCRG.com
Our Town: Peosta ready to construct an all-inclusive playground
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The semi-trailer truck arrived three hours late. But people in Peosta have actually waited more than a year for this delivery. “It feels like an early Christmas present,” said Peosta Elementary Parent Group President Emily Schmerbach. For more than a year, Peosta parents have planned...
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 6 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Still no contaminants shown in Iowa River water following Marengo plant disaster
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 5 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Questions surround actions after video of anti-Semitic signs in Cedar Rapids. Updated:...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
KCRG.com
Local bar copes with inflation pressure on New Year’s
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bar owners spent Friday getting ready to host New Year’s Eve parties, but those parties have come with an extra cost this year. “Everything has gone up,” Cale Henderson, owner of Moco Game Room & Hot Dog Bar in Cedar Rapids, said. Henderson...
KCRG.com
Our Town: ‘Jingling all the way’ around the Marengo town square
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When it comes to celebrating the holidays in Marengo, you can “Jingle all the Way” to fun and festivities. TV 9′s Danielle Davis tells us about their 7th annual “Jingle Around The Square” in this holiday edition of “Our Town.”
KCRG.com
Hawk seniors 'focused and ready to play' final game
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 2 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
Comments / 0