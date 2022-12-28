ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Fuller Realty caps 2022 buying spree with San Antonio office buy

With its $147 million portfolio expansion in Houston’s Energy Corridor earlier this year and a series of acquisitions in downtown San Antonio, Fuller Realty is poised to conquer the bustling Texas real estate market one city at a time. The Houston-based firm has acquired the Network Crossing office complex,...
