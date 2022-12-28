ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

Sexual misconduct against women inmates, former officer investigation underway: CDCR

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfm28_0jwvnJpP00

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A former correctional officer who worked for the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) is being investigated by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) following allegations of sexual misconduct against incarcerated women.

The investigation is being referred to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the CDCR in July 2022 Gregory Rodriguez the investigation started by the Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) and the CCWF Investigative Services Unit after discovering information that suggested Rodriguez’s sexual misconduct between him and incarcerated women at CCWF.

“The department resolutely condemns any staff member, especially a peace officer, who violates their oath and shatters the trust of the public.”

Jeff Macomber – CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber

Official reports say CDCR has identified more than 22 potential victims and has worked closely with the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.

“That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position and once my investigative team uncovered his wrongdoing, I referred it to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution. We look forward to him being held accountable to the furthest extent of the law.”

Warden Mike Pallares – CCWF

Officials say Rodriguez began his career with CDCR as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center on July 22, 1995, and graduated the same year in September, working as a correctional officer from then until August 2022 when he retired from state service after being approached by internal affairs investigators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Person surrenders days after being charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities looking for family members of 2 deceased men in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau is asking the public for help to locate the relatives of two deceased men, officials say. The two men have been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Michael Martinez and 71-year-old Richard Carter Watson, according to the authorities. Coroner’s officials say they have searched numerous personal […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for suspected armed robbery in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a Clovis business using a handgun, according to officials with the Clovis Police Department. Police say officers on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. responded to the report of an armed robbery at Advance America near Shaw and Peach. Employees say a suspect entered […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The grim reality predicted when Madera’s hospital closes

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With Madera Community Hospital’s (MCH) emergency room set to close Friday at midnight, followed soon by the hospital’s remaining services, the Madera County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Thursday to figure out what will happen next. Various first responders were at the meeting to highlight the negative impact […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MCSO find Coarsegold missing mother and son

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has found the mother and son reported missing earlier this week. According to deputies, 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Drive on December 24 at around 4:00 p.m. to drive to the Manchester Mall in […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where does Fresno rank in the nation for emergency room visits?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected with updated information from Community Regional Medical Center. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current conditions are bad for emergency rooms nationwide, and new figures released by Becker’s Hospital Review show Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center is one of the busiest in the state. In 2022, a spike in cases […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy