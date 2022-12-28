Read full article on original website
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023
Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
How and where to dispose of your Christmas tree in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Resident throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can recycle their Christmas trees through Texas Disposal Systems or their cities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With the holidays coming to a close, here is how and where residents throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can dispose of their Christmas trees and other holiday items.
Bee Cave's Restore Hyper Wellness under new ownership
David and Arden Wimberly, owners of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St. Ste.130 in Bee Cave. The couple took over the business on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Arden Wimberly) David and Arden Wimberly took ownership of Restore Hyper Wellness at 4005 Market St., Ste.130, Bee Cave on Oct. 1. The...
Music director opens piano-tuning business Stryke Tuning in Georgetown
Stryke Tuning is a piano-tuning business servicing the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Pexels) Philip Smith opened up Stryke Tuning, LLC, in November, offering the Georgetown community piano tuning services. Smith is the director of music at First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown and holds a certificate from the Piano Technician Academy as a certified piano technician.
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Leander, Cedar Park
Laura Rugh, along with her husband, John, create peel-and-stick paint samples, which they sell to their customers at Rugh Design. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Leander, Cedar Park and North Austin areas throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year.
Best of 2022: 11 local businesses featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Dogs have open fields and a pool to play in at My Buddy's Pet Resort. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) As 2022 draws to a close, take a look back at the 11 businesses featured in our print edition from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle. JANUARY: My Buddy's Pet Resort (San Marcos)
Developer to keep Tuscan Village apartment complex in Lakeway age-restricted
Phase 1 on the Square at Lohmans broke ground Nov. 9, and the area will be developed enough to start construction on buildings about one year from now. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) A multifamily apartment complex that will eventually be part of the Square at Lohmans, also called Tuscan Village...
The Lanes at Oslo apartment complex underway in San Marcos at former Country Inn & Suites site
The Lanes at OLSO apartment complex is expected to open February 2023 at 1560 S. I-35, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Utah-based development company Mountain Classic Real Estate, Inc. is transforming the former Country Inn & Suites by Radisson into a new apartment complex called The Lanes at OSLO. MCRE...
Austin's affordable housing portfolio grows in Hyde Park and South, East Austin
Austin's acquisitions included the 12-unit Siesta complex in Hyde Park. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's income-restricted affordable housing inventory got a boost in December after City Council voted to dedicate millions of dollars to new and existing living spaces across town. Action taken at the Dec. 1 and 8 meetings of...
Lakeway Activity Center offers special clubs, classes for local seniors
From left: Administrative Assistant Kat Grady and Manager Dallas Gorman work alongside Senior Administrative Assistant Alisha Osborne and Parks & Recreation Director Andra Bennett on programming. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The Lakeway Activity Center is a multiuse facility owned and operated by the city to promote social, civic and recreational activities.
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
San Marcos City Council to receive certification to repeal agreement between city, San Marcos Police Officer's Association
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) San Marcos City Council is expected to receive the city clerk’s certification of a petition to repeal the San Marcos Police Officer's Association’s Meet and Confer agreement Jan. 3. The agreement was ratified in September and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
QQ Barbershop in Pflugerville brings modern techniques to hairstyling
QQ Barbershop opened in Pflugerville in October. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) opened Oct. 3 at 1501 W. Pecan St., Ste. 105. Co-owner Luis Pena said the barbershop books clients by appointment and accommodates walk-in business. He said services including traditional and modern haircuts, hair coloring, facial scrubs and hot towel treatments.
School will start on time after fire breaks out at Kealing Middle School
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Kealing Middle School. (Courtesy Google Earth) Austin ISD school officials announced on Dec. 29 that school will start on time at Kealing Middle School after a fire broke out on the morning of Dec. 27 inside the building. "We're thankful no one was...
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
City of Georgetown, Williamson County offers Christmas tree recycling
The city of Georgetown and Williamson County are offering tree recycling services, starting Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Once the holidays are over, the city of Georgetown and Williamson County will be offering tree-recycling services starting Dec. 26. The city of Georgetown is encouraging residents to recycle trees, boxes and wrapping...
