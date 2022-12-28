ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Community Impact Austin

147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023

Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 11 business features from Leander, Cedar Park

Laura Rugh, along with her husband, John, create peel-and-stick paint samples, which they sell to their customers at Rugh Design. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Leander, Cedar Park and North Austin areas throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council to receive certification to repeal agreement between city, San Marcos Police Officer's Association

San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) San Marcos City Council is expected to receive the city clerk’s certification of a petition to repeal the San Marcos Police Officer's Association’s Meet and Confer agreement Jan. 3. The agreement was ratified in September and lasts through Sept. 30, 2025.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

