Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO