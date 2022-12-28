ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsantaana.com

O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case

SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
COSTA MESA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person

On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman

Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newsantaana.com

Anaheim man facing felony charges after a DUI crash resulted in a fatality

Luis Javier Garcia-Pedroza, a 36-year-old Anaheim man, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after he caused a vehicular collision involving eight cars that allegedly involved drug use. Vianey Granillo Ivey, a 36-year-old from Hawaiian Gardens, was killed in that collision. Garcia-Pedroza is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while...
ANAHEIM, CA

