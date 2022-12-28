Read full article on original website
newsantaana.com
O.C. Sheriff investigators seeking person of interest in 1993 cold case
SANTA ANA, Ca. (December 29, 2022): Investigators are looking to identify a person of interest in the 1993 homicide of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. On Wednesday, August 11, 1993, deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 300 block of 22nd St. in Unincorporated Costa Mesa and discovered Mr. Schwalbe stabbed to death in his home.
The SAPD is searching for a critical missing person
On 12/28/2022, at approximately 9:00PM, Jorge Cruz was seen going to bed at his residence. On 12/29/2022, family realized Jorge wandered away from his residence. Jorge is non-verbal, autistic, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Jorge has gone missing in the past and tends to navigate toward the...
Westminster police officers seized guns, drugs and fake IDs during a vehicle stop
During the day shift, alert Westminster Police Department patrol officers conducted a car stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located two loaded handguns, ammunition, drugs and fraudulent identification cards. The three occupants of the vehicle were...
Garden Grove man pleads guilty to raping a developmentally disabled woman
Adrian Alfredo Sanchez, a 28-year-old man from Garden Grove, is facing five to eight years in prison for raping a woman at Huntington Beach Hospital, where both were patients. Police officers responded to the hospital’s mental health services clinic on June 23, 2021, after getting a call about an attack. Sanchez was a patient there and he was accused of attacking another patient, who turned out to be a developmentally disabled woman.
Anaheim man facing felony charges after a DUI crash resulted in a fatality
Luis Javier Garcia-Pedroza, a 36-year-old Anaheim man, was charged on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after he caused a vehicular collision involving eight cars that allegedly involved drug use. Vianey Granillo Ivey, a 36-year-old from Hawaiian Gardens, was killed in that collision. Garcia-Pedroza is facing felony charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while...
