Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
How will Robert Kraft address Bill Belichick after the season?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft made it clear before the 2022 NFL season he was none too pleased with his team's three-year postseason drought. Bill Belichick and Co. have yet to win a playoff game in the post-Tom Brady era and they could be eliminated from postseason contention as soon as this Sunday.
How Jets Reportedly See Zach Wilson’s Future In New York

Zach Wilson’s second year with the Jets has been tumultuous to say the least. The second-year quarterback was expected to lead a New York team that set high expectations for itself. The Jets are in the playoff bubble heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Wilson has not been consistent this year.
Patriots Practice Report: Multiple Key Players Return To Field

FOXBORO, Mass. — Friday’s practice offered some good news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Four of the eight players who sat out Thursday’s practice returned for the final session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Safety Adrian Phillips and tackle Yodny Cajuste, both dealing with an illness, were back on the field after missing Thursday’s practice. Cajuste also sat out Wednesday.
Patriots Practice Notes: Eight Players Absent As Injuries Mount

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ perilous injury situation is growing worse. Two more contributors joined New England’s growing list of practice absences, with running back Damien Harris and safety Adrian Phillips among those not spotted at Thursday’s session outside Gillette Stadium. Harris is dealing...
These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back. The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday. Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and...
Here’s When Tom Brady Would Face Patriots If QB Joins Raiders

With Derek Carr almost certainly set to leave Las Vegas this offseason, many around the NFL are penciling in Tom Brady as the next Raiders quarterback. That would be a very relevant development for New England Patriots fans, and not just because the move would reunite Brady with Josh McDaniels.
Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been facing accusations of dirty play, but he was backed by a rather surprising source. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Brian Burns, who was the victim of another questionable play from Jones last season, said he understood what Jones was trying to do against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli... The post Mac Jones gets surprising defense from unlikely source appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Injuries: Great News On Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson

Two key members of the Patriots offense reportedly will play through injuries Sunday afternoon. Tight end Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both are expected to suit up for New England’s Week 17 home game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Henry is dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the Patriots’ Week 16 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while Stevenson still is feeling the effects of an ankle injury he suffered three weeks ago during a road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Limited in Practice Thursday

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (knee) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Since the start of last season, Ekeler hasn’t missed any of Los Angeles’s 31 regular-season games. That’s incredibly rare for a running back with as much usage as he receives, but this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. The RB1 in fantasy football has been able to practice in a limited capacity over the past two weeks and should be fine for Sunday against the Rams. His practice status on Friday will be worth monitoring, but no panic yet out of those needing a big-time Ekeler performance to seal their fantasy championships.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President

According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
