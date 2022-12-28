Read full article on original website
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
Green Dragons win streak halted at 9
A nine-game winning streak to start the season has ended for the Harlan Green Dragons. Harlan fell to the host Panthers in the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Thursday, losing 76-63. Senior guard Rylee Samons powered the 5-2 Panthers with 29 points. Junior guard Eli Johnson scored 22. Charlie Fitzer, a...
Calipari stresses Wildcats must be more deliberate; Tshiebwe calls for more positivity
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up another win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday getting the 86-63 win. This was the first time in a while that Kentucky’s offense played at a high level and the first time the team looked like they were having fun. Maybe this was the...
Devin Leary: Why Kentucky football will be SEC power after transfer portal addition
The Kentucky Wildcats entered the 2022 season full of expectations. After being ranked No. 20 in the preseason and winning its first four games, the team was not able to continue as a contender and fell out of the rankings. However, for the 2023 season, the Wildcats could be competitive again with the addition of Devin Leary.
Louisville basketball to go through the motions at Rupp
No way of spinning the University of Louisville’s basketball season as anything but poor. This might be bottom. After losing nine straight, a brief two game winning streak, then back to losing has UofL fans frustrated. Disappointed. Angry. Former Louisville player and Kentucky assistant coach, Kenny Payne was hired...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Coaches anonymously criticize John Calipari and his “archaic” offense
The Kentucky Wildcats are struggling so far this season to say the least following their 89-75 loss to Missouri in the SEC opener. John Calipari has been receiving a lot of criticism this season for his style of play and other college coaches agree. Dana O’Neil of The Athletic wrote...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
Music City Bowl: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kentucky Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 38.6 points per game which has been on average 1.7 points under the line for those games. In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kentucky...
Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 Lexington murder victim
Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder. Finding closure in justice for the family of a 2021 …. Deonte Carter, who was already in jail for the 2022 homicide of Kobby Martin has now been charged in the 2021 murder.
KSP still investigating Eli death
Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest
Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
Man killed in late-night fire
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
