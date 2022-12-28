ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops

And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Green Dragons win streak halted at 9

A nine-game winning streak to start the season has ended for the Harlan Green Dragons. Harlan fell to the host Panthers in the Pikeville Invitational Tournament on Thursday, losing 76-63. Senior guard Rylee Samons powered the 5-2 Panthers with 29 points. Junior guard Eli Johnson scored 22. Charlie Fitzer, a...
HARLAN, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville basketball to go through the motions at Rupp

No way of spinning the University of Louisville’s basketball season as anything but poor. This might be bottom. After losing nine straight, a brief two game winning streak, then back to losing has UofL fans frustrated. Disappointed. Angry. Former Louisville player and Kentucky assistant coach, Kenny Payne was hired...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky

Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
COLUMBIA, MO
lakercountry.com

KSP still investigating Eli death

Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Man killed in late-night fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty. The coroner says the man who lives there, 78-year-old DeWayne Whited, was found dead.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY

