ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Autopsy report sheds light on student death that rocked NJ campus

PRINCETON — The death of an Ivy League student remains no less tragic but perhaps less of a mystery after investigators this week released the results of an autopsy. The report released this week shows that the Princeton University junior had been taking prescribed antidepressant and anxiety medications — the same drugs that she overdosed on after writing down plans to take her life.
PRINCETON, NJ
cleveland19.com

City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron Education Association issues a 10-day strike notice

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Education Association (AEA) issued a 10-day notice to the school district on Wednesday threatening a strike that could begin on Jan. 9. The AEA met with the Akron Public School Board’s negotiation team, alongside a federal mediator, over the past two weeks. The Akron teacher’s union contract expired on June 30.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
AKRON, OH
njurbannews.com

Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy