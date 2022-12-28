Read full article on original website
Autopsy report sheds light on student death that rocked NJ campus
PRINCETON — The death of an Ivy League student remains no less tragic but perhaps less of a mystery after investigators this week released the results of an autopsy. The report released this week shows that the Princeton University junior had been taking prescribed antidepressant and anxiety medications — the same drugs that she overdosed on after writing down plans to take her life.
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Princeton U. student found dead on campus died by suicide, authorities say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. The Princeton University student found dead on campus in October died from toxic levels of three drugs and her death was...
Cleveland police officer returns to work following 13-month cancer battle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police welcomed back one of their own on Thursday following a 13-month battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. Fourth District officer Vickie Przybylski returned to active duty on Dec. 29, according to a department Facebook post. “It is officers like her that keep a close...
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility begins use of new safety tools
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS) announced Friday Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility has implemented the use of oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray by certified facility supervisors. In a release from ODYS, they reported training staff throughout most of this month in preparation for this new...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
Akron Education Association issues a 10-day strike notice
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Education Association (AEA) issued a 10-day notice to the school district on Wednesday threatening a strike that could begin on Jan. 9. The AEA met with the Akron Public School Board’s negotiation team, alongside a federal mediator, over the past two weeks. The Akron teacher’s union contract expired on June 30.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who died by suicide, likely sank 'deeper and deeper into a coma': expert
Ivy League student Misrach Ewunetie, who took a fatal dose of antidepressants, likely felt as though she was drifting off to sleep, according to a former medical examiner.
Cleveland 19-month-old girl dies from influenza, officials confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-month-old girl from Cleveland died as a result of pediatric influenza, according to Cleveland Department of Health officials. This is the first influenza-associated child death of the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, according to a department press release. It’s also the second death in Cuyahoga County following a 13-year-old boy’s death in November.
Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel: Police
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She has not yet been identified by police, but CBS3 has learned that she was from Philadelphia.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
Medical examiner identifies body recovered from Lake Erie as missing Lakewood man
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released the identity Friday of the deceased man recovered from Lake Erie the day prior. The medical examiner identified the victim as Adam Harry, 33, of Lakewood. Cleveland Metroparks say crews found Harry’s body around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8700 block of...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
Cleveland reports first pediatric influenza death in 19-month-old child
The City of Cleveland has had its first pediatric death of the season due to influenza, according to a press release from the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
Mother of 33-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of a 33-year-old woman shot and killed in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood last week is speaking out and demanding justice. Police previously said the Dec. 23 shooting happened at around 11:37 a.m. in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue. The victim, identified as Brittany...
Cleveland man accused of murdering girlfriend, burying body indicted in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 43-year-old man accused of murdering his 23-year-old girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania was indicted in Cuyahoga County on Wednesday. Anthony Kennedy, from Cleveland, is also being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to county officials. According to the court dockets, Kennedy will...
