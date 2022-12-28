Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Mac Jones ‘Dirty’ Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Mac Jones a dirty player? Did he deserve to be fined for his controversial low block on Eli Apple?. Bill Belichick, as you might expect, is focused on the Miami Dolphins. Jones generated headlines this week for all the wrong reasons. Many players — aside...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Injury and Slate Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will head into Tennessee to take on a depleted Titans squad...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
49ers Receiver Trolls Davante Adams Over Derek Carr’s Raiders Benching
The Raiders and 49ers don’t have much to play for in Week 16, but that didn’t stop one San Francisco wide receiver from trash talking heading into Sunday’s matchup. Las Vegas shocked the NFL world when it announced Derek Carr would be benched for the final two games of the season. The decision reportedly is to keep the 31-year-old healthy for a potential trade, and the quarterback reportedly left the facility as former New England Patriots signal-caller Jarrett Stidham will be the starter against the 49ers this Sunday.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl.
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
How Jets Reportedly See Zach Wilson’s Future In New York
Zach Wilson’s second year with the Jets has been tumultuous to say the least. The second-year quarterback was expected to lead a New York team that set high expectations for itself. The Jets are in the playoff bubble heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Wilson has not been consistent this year.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Officially Ruled Out vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles’ worst concerns were confirmed on Sunday. Adam Schefter confirmed that Jalen Hurts would miss Week 17’s contest against the New Orleans Saints with a shoulder injury. This will be Hurts’ second straight absence, although there is optimism that he’ll be available for the regular season...
Travis Kelce Has Theory About Mac Jones-Eli Apple Incident
Mac Jones claimed he made a “split decision” when he dangerously issued a low block on Eli Apple in the Patriots’ loss to the Bengals. Travis Kelce believes it was a decision fueled by anger. Kelce and his brother, Jason, weighed in on the incident during the...
LeBron James’ Comments Raise Question To Tenure With Lakers
LeBron James has made one thing clear. He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team. James is under contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season before hitting free agency. His current Lakers agreement also includes a trade restriction (until Feb. 18, 2023). Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James might not return after five seasons.
Arizona Cardinals Making Another Quarterback Change
The Cardinals will be starting their fourth different quarterback this season. Moments ago, Kliff Kingsbury announced that David Blough will start against the Falcons. Kyler Murray began this season as Arizona's starter. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. Colt McCoy took over for Murray since he was...
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews to be Bears President
According to an ESPN report, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears to become their president/CEO. Warren became the Big Tencommission in 2020 and helped navigate the conference through the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the highlight of his time as Big Ten commission has been the addition of UCLA and USC to the conference and a record-breaking media rights deal.
CFP Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider For Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, we’re not talking about New Year’s Eve. We are talking about the College Football Playoff Semifinals — where the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes will match up in the Peach Bowl and the Michigan Wolverines take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.
This View Of New Year’s Countdown, Ohio State’s Missed Kick Is Incredible
Ohio State lost in heartbreaking fashion, and it was not a great way to ring in the new year for Buckeye fans. Georgia beat Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. The game was a thriller that was a solid follow-up to TCU’s victory over Michigan in the first semifinal match at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Chargers S Derwin James Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Rams
Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchuiller of the Los Angeles Times. James practiced on Thursday in a limited capacity which is a good sign. He is likely still in concussion protocol after the nasty hit he put on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin last week, which got him ejected. With the Chargers’ playoff spot already clinched, Sunday’s matchup with the Rams is virtually meaningless, so this could be out of precaution.
Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham Reacts To Replacing Derek Carr
A great opportunity has presented itself to Jarrett Stidham. Stidham now is atop the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart after Las Vegas decided to sideline former starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the 2022 season. The Silver and Black aren’t mathematically eliminated from playoff contention entering Week 17, but they nonetheless are handing the keys of the offense over to a signal-caller who’s yet to start at the NFL level.
