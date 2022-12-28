ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Olivos, CA

Traffic reduced to one way on San Marcos Pass in Los Olivos following car crash

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Traffic on Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos was reduced to one-way traffic control after a head-on collision around 1:10 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch Services.

Multiple towing companies from Buellton and Los Olivos are responding to the incident to clear the way for through traffic.

Exact details including cause, extent of injury, and exact amount of parties involved remain unknown at this time.

Santa Barbara, CA
