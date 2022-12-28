Read full article on original website
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Tom Brady Comments on Possible Rob Gronkowski Reunion in Tampa Bay
Bucs' quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about Rob Gronkowski possibly coming back on his recent Let's Go! podcast.
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
How To Watch Tonight’s Cowboys-Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ Prime Video Game Live Online
What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of doing something no one has ever done before
There are a million records out there, and yet it feels like the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has 50% of them. Obviously, he doesn’t, but it does feel like this guy is setting or breaking a new record every week. Over these next two weeks, he could...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Lamar Jackson (knee) remains out at Ravens practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice again on Thursday. Jackson appears to be heading for another absence, setting up Tyler Huntley for a fourth straight start in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Mark Andrews and Demarcus Robinson have dominated targets and catches over the past three weeks with Huntley at quarterback.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
