What better way to ring in the New Year than with a little Thursday Night Football? Tonight marks the final TNF game of 2022 before we head into 2023, which is inching closer than ever. Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Cowboys (11-4) just beat the Philadelphia Eagles and have remained victorious, winning five of their six recent games, while the The Titans (7-8), have not fared as well, losing the past five games. Could tonight be their lucky night? We’ll just have to wait, watch and see. Read on for all...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO