Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Developer backs out of Seneca Building site in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Titan Development and Investments, a Rochester-based development and real estate company, said Friday that it will not move forward with the development of the Seneca Site near the corn tower. In August, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI) said Titan Development was the highest-ranking proposal...
KAAL-TV
Structure deemed a total loss after SE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeastern Rochester structure is deemed a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township at 2:09 a.m. A person at a residence about 1 mile north of the property saw the fire and called it in.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea offers ‘real’ Christmas tree disposal at no cost
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is offering disposal of natural Christmas trees at no cost to residents. The city said residents may drop off trees at two locations – Frank Hall Park or the Transfer Station. At Frank Hall Park, 505 Frank Ave., residents...
KAAL-TV
Long-time Austin educator, coach, school board member passes away
(ABC 6 News) – A pillar of the Austin community known for being a valued teacher, administrator, coach, school board member, and community volunteer, has died. Born March 26, 1936, in Minneapolis, Fox grew up in Rochester and was a 1954 graduate of Rochester Lourdes High School. In addition...
KAAL-TV
22-year-old Kellogg man killed in Highway 42 crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 22-year-old Kellogg man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State patrol says a chain reaction crash happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 42, south of Kellogg. The state patrol said a Chevy Blazer driven by 81-year-old Leo...
KAAL-TV
2022 Year in Review: Local people making a difference
(ABC 6 News) – It’s hard to believe 2022 is nearly over but the memories and impacts people have made, are not. From raising money for charity to people just doing simple acts of kindness. This summer, four girls in Wabasha ran a very successful lemonade stand raising...
KAAL-TV
Longtime snowmobile instructor honored with trail dedication
(ABC 6 News) – Members of the snowmobiling club, “Good time riders” gathered at the snowmobiling trails in Mower County Saturday, to honor the life of a longtime snowmobiling instructor. Now, his name stands proud at the trail he loved so much. A member of the club...
KAAL-TV
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
KAAL-TV
Police respond to crash involving bus Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a crash this Wednesday morning involving an Ability Building Community bus. Ability Building Community, or ABC, is a non-profit that works with people with disabilities. Police say one of its busses went off the road on 36th avenue and 7th street...
KAAL-TV
Byron man facing multiple charges after incident with Dodge County deputies Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing multiple charges after an incident with Dodge County deputies on Thursday. James Lloyd House, 31, is facing charges of trespassing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and 4th-degree assault on a peace officer.
KAAL-TV
Drive sober or get pulled over this NYE weekend
(ABC 6 News) – This year is coming to a close and people all over the world are joining in on the New Year’s Eve celebrations, but one bad decision and these good times can turn deadly. In the last five years, there were 620 drunk driving-related deaths...
KAAL-TV
Rotary Holiday Classic Wrapup: Stewartville and Mayo basketball complete sweeps
(ABC 6 News) — Both Mayo and Stewartville girls and boys basketball finish 2-0 in the final Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic. This is the final year of the tournament after a 34-year run.
KAAL-TV
Howard Co. Deputy Sheriff retiring his badge after over 42 years
(ABC 6 News) – The longest-serving Deputy Sheriff in Howard Co., IA is about to hang up his badge. Deputy Sheriff Darwin Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Dept. but has spent most of it with the Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office. A total of 42 years in law enforcement.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man sentenced to probation for drug charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man will spend the next 5 years on probation for several drug possession charges. 31-year Aden Aden was first arrested back in June when he swallowed some pills that police suspect contained fentanyl to avoid charges. He was arrested again in July after...
Comments / 0