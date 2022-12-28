Jan. 6 transcripts: Hicks texted 'we all look like domestic terrorists'; Ginni Thomas regrets election texts

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault released a massive trove of documents late on Sunday and Monday on top of previous releases in recent days, shedding new light on the actions of Trump aides and allies on Jan. 6 and beyond as the panel nears the formal end of its tenure this week.

The new releases include dozens of new witness transcripts and thousands of pages of text messages and other documents that help provide a much fuller picture of efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his associates to keep him in power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

One letter by top committee lawmakers disclosed that the Trump White House and Secret Service had “substantial intelligence information” that Trump’s supporters had prepared in advance to engage in violent action on Jan. 6, 2021 “and were specifically targeting the U.S. Capitol.”

And in newly released text messages, former top Trump aide Hope Hicks complained that Trump's actions that day made everyone in his inner circle "look like domestic terrorists now.”

The House committee’s investigation report – which runs more than 800 pages – concluded Trump was to blame for the rioting that interrupted and sought to upend the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The committee recommended the Department of Justice consider criminal charges against Trump.

"The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed,” the committee report said. “None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."

That report was based on the committee's 18-month investigation and interviews of roughly 1,000 people.

In a final letter released Monday the committee's leaders, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote, "Our Committee has done what was necessary at this moment in our Nation’s history. It was our duty. ... We trust that history will continue to illuminate more details of January 6th and its aftermath."

Here’s the latest:

Hope Hicks complained in texts: “We all look like domestic terrorists now”

Hope Hicks, the longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump, grew upset with supermodel and social media influencer Karlie Kloss after the Jan. 6, 2021 mob attack on the U.S. Capitol because Kloss tweeted, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

Kloss, the wife of Hicks’ fellow White House aide Jared Kusher’s brother, also tweeted that she had “tried” to convey that message to Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump, according to new transcripts released by the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

In a text exchange with another White House aide, Hicks criticized Kloss, saying, “I am so done(.) Does she get how royally f----- they all are now?” And in an apparent reference to then-President Trump, Hicks wrote, “In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boy’s chapter. And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed(.) I’m so mad and upset(.)We all look like domestic terrorists now (.) ”

Panel says Trump White House and Secret Service had “substantial intelligence information” of impending Capitol riot

The Trump White House and Secret Service had “substantial intelligence information” that then-President Donald Trump’s supporters had prepared in advance to engage in violent action on Jan. 6, 2021 “and were specifically targeting the U.S. Capitol,” according to a newly released letter by the House committee investigating the mob attack.

The intelligence also “suggested that those in the White House, including the President, Chief of Staff, and Deputy Chief of Staff, should have had more than sufficient information to cancel the President’s January 6th Ellipse rally,” the committee’s leaders, Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney, wrote in a Dec. 30 letter to a lawyer for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service. “The intelligence was also more than sufficient to warrant the cancellation of the President’s plan to instruct his supporters to march to the Capitol.”

Instead, Trump not only went ahead with the rally, but tried to insert himself personally in the protest effort, Thompson, D-Miss., and Cheney, R-Wyo., wrote.

White House aides pitched putting Trump in a glass box near Capitol on Jan. 6 to 'peacefully protest'

Anthony Ornato, a top Trump White House security official, told the Jan. 6 committee that White House aides discussed putting then-President Donald Trump in some form of glass box on a stage so he could accompany his supporters at a planned protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ornato, a former Secret Service agent on Trump’s security detail, testified in November that White House aides Bobby Peede and Max Miller wanted to know if Trump could join the protesters that Trump had summoned to Washington, and then sent to the Capitol, in order to claim falsely that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The two aides suggested to Ornato a few days before Jan. 6 that “they would build maybe a small stage, the (Secret) Service can glass him in, and he can peacefully protest with people near the Capitol grounds,” Ornato told the committee. He added that he told Peede and Miller that he thought it was “a ridiculous idea” but that the decision would have to be made by Trump’s Secret Service protective detail. He said he didn’t hear anything more about it after that.

Recap of findings: Jan. 6 report says Trump floated plan for 10,000 troops to protect him

Ginni Thomas: 'I regret all of these texts'

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, said she regrets ever sending texts to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to overturn the 2020 election results in her testimony before the Jan. 6 House committee.

The messages, sent between November 2020 and mid-January 2021, came during "an emotional time" for Thomas, she said. One text, which Thomas forwarded to Meadows from Congressional Chief of Staff Connie Hair, reads "there are no rules in war."

"I would take them all back if I could today," Thomas said of the messages, adding that she regrets their tone, context and content.

In the texts, she bemoaned the state of American politics and called the election a “heist.” Thomas told the panel she still feels there were election irregularities, but she does believe that Joe Biden is the president of the United States.

“You know, it was an emotional time,” Thomas told the committee. “I’m sorry these texts exist.”

-- Savannah Kuchar, Associated Press

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio given a White House tour weeks before Jan. 6

White House security chief Anthony Ornato told the Jan. 6 committee that he didn’t remember how Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio had been given a tour of the White House just three weeks before the Capitol assault – or about Secret Service concerns given Tarrio's status as the head of a violent right-wing extremist organization.

In his Nov. 29, 2022 testimony – his third before the committee – Ornato was shown a flurry of emails from White House-based senior Secret Service officials about Tarrio’s tour on Dec. 12, 2020. In one, a Secret Service deputy assistant director, Ron Rowe, asked, "Can we get some specifics on who submitted him for the tour? Why didn't we pick up on his role/membership in the Proud Boys?"

“Were you familiar with who Enrique Tarrio was?” a committee investigator asked Ornato, a former Secret Service official who became the deputy White House chief of staff overseeing the logistics of the president’s movements at Trump’s request. “I was not,” he responded.

When asked, "Mr. Ornato, but in mid-December you had to be aware of who the Proud Boys were, no?," Ornato replied: "I don't recall. There was so many groups."

Ornato acknowledged that there would be a lot of negative media coverage of Tarrio’s tour if it became public, especially given how the group was involved in violent altercations in Washington just a few weeks earlier. But he said he didn’t recall following up on the security incident at the time. “I don't remember having a discussion about it,” Ornato said.

— Josh Meyer

White House lawyer to Trump legal ally in January 2021: “What type of F'ing lawyer are you?”

The Jan. 6 committee on Friday provided new details about White House lawyer Eric Herschmann’s now-infamous clash with one of the architects of then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in early 2021 and illegally stay in power.

Herschmann became a star witness for the Jan. 6 committee when he described an especially tense confrontation with John Eastman, the California law professor who developed the controversial strategy to overturn Trump's loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden. At one of the committee’s hearings last summer, Herschmann was shown describing how Eastman called him the day after the Capitol attack about efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in the crucial swing state of Georgia.

Herschmann said he responded, "'Are you out of your effing mind?’ I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: 'orderly transition.'"

In his full testimony released Friday, Herschmann also said he excoriated Eastman for speaking at Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally the morning of Jan. 6. “What I told him on that call is, you know, about him speaking at the Ellipse on the morning. And I did say to him, you know, in a rather harsh tone, you got up there and you F'ing spoke at the Ellipse at a rally? You're a law professor and you're speaking at a rally, right? And what type of F'ing lawyer are you, or law professor are you.”

— Josh Meyer

Trump Jr. told committee he couldn’t remember key details of his dealings with his father in weeks leading up to and after the Jan. 6 riot

Donald Trump Jr. said he couldn’t remember much about his dealings with his father, then-President Donald Trump, in the weeks leading up to and after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, according to a newly released transcript of his interview with the House committee investigating the insurrection .

Despite publicly claiming that he and his father were working hand-in-glove on his re-election campaign, Trump Jr. told the Jan. 6 committee that he could not “remember” or not “recall” dozens of interactions that were being investigated for evidence of the former president’s role in possibly illegal attempts to overturn the election results that saw Trump defeated by Democratic rival Joe Biden. Those included the “Stop the Steal” campaign orchestrated by Trump confidante Roger Stone and efforts to force election officials in Georgia and other states to essentially throw out the official popular vote count and declare Trump the winner.

When a committee investigator asked Trump Jr. if he was present when anyone “advised your father to concede the election, to just move on and drop the challenges?” he responded: “Not that I recall.” And when asked if he knew what happened to the $240 million raised by the Trump campaign to fight election fraud that was not spent on post-election litigation or related matters, Trump Jr. said, “I do not.” Trump Jr. said he didn't even remember if he ever discussed the now-infamous Jan. 6 rally preceding the Capitol attack with his father, even though he and his fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle had been heavily involved in planning it. When asked when he recalled first talking to Trump about Jan. 6, Trump Jr. testified, "I'm not sure that I ever recall talking to him about it before it."

— Josh Meyer

House Jan. 6 committee releases more transcripts from its investigation into former President Trump’s role in 2021 Capitol insurrection

The Jan. 6 House select committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol riot released another tranche of deposition interview transcripts on Thursday, including Donald Trump Jr., his fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House aide Stephen Miller and other members of Trump’s inner circle.

The committee also released transcripts of interviews with some Trump figures who turned against him, including former White House communications officials Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah Griffin. It also made public transcripts of its interviews with law enforcement officials, including the FBI’s David Bowdich and Steven Sund of the Capitol Police.

The committee is racing to release as many transcripts as possible of the approximately 1,000 interviews it conducted during its 18-month investigation because it will be dissolved once the new Republican-led House takes office on Jan. 3. It published its 845-page report , last week just before Christmas.

— Josh Meyer

Trump White House chief of staff burned documents in fireplace after discussing election opposition, top aide testified

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee that her boss, Mark Meadows, burned documents in his office fireplace about a dozen times in the final weeks of the Trump administration.

Hutchinson testified May 17 that Meadows, then-White House chief of staff, burned documents about once a week after the fireplace was turned on for the winter.

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has submitted to state prosecutors findings of a voter fraud probe into Meadows, who was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states earlier this year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky, AP

That included at least twice after meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who the committee has said was directly involved in an allegedly illegal conspiracy to overturn Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

“I know maybe three or four times – between two and four times, he had Mr. Perry in his office right before,” Hutchinson told the committee. She stressed, however, that she didn't know what documents were burned or if they were copies of original documents that needed to be saved under the Presidential Records Act.

— Josh Meyer

White nationalist who dined with Trump pleads 5th on his views

Nick Fuentes, right-wing podcaster, speaks at a pro-Trump march Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump had dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, who has espoused antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Nick Fuentes, the 24-year-old live streamer who espouses white supremacist views and dined in November at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and Ye – the rapper formerly known as Kanye West – invoked his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to dozens of questions, including:

“Do you believe women should have the right to vote?”

“Should gay people have full and equal protection under the laws of the United States?”

“Do you believe in the superiority of the White race?”

“Do you oppose mixed marriage?”

Is America worse off as the percentage of White people in the country decreases?”

“Do you believe White people are under attack in this country?”

— Erin Mansfield

Marjorie Taylor Greene boasted to Trump about QAnon followers headed to Jan. 6 rally, aide says

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought up QAnon several times in December 2020 with then-President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee.

“I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about QAnon,” she said, and that Trump aide Peter Navarro also was pushing the group’s conspiracy theories in White House meetings. QAnon followers pushed the false narrative that the so-called Deep State of government bureaucrats stole the election from Trump.

“And at one point I had sarcastically said, ‘Oh, is this from your QAnon friends, Peter?’ Because Peter would talk to me frequently about his QAnon friends,” Hutchinson testified.

Greene, who had just been elected for the first time, also told Trump during a Jan. 4, 2021 rally in Georgia about how QAnon was heading to Washington to attend his “Stop the Steal” rally two days later.

“Ms. Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Hutchinson said. “And she was showing him pictures of them traveling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”

— Josh Meyer

Kimberly Guilfoyle wouldn't appear at Jan. 6 rally for free

Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée and national finance chair for Trump’s re-election bid, was not going to appear at a Jan. 6 rally for free.

“You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it," she texted former Trump campaign deputy Caroline Wren, who had raised money for the rally near the White House.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former member of the Trump presidential campaign, leaves a meeting with the January 6 Committee at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2022. Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

“You will send the funds as promised," Guilfoyle wrote, according to texts described by investigators in transcripts released Tuesday.

Earlier: Trump Jr. fiancée, ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, gets Jan. 6 subpoena

Wren, however, had donors to answer to, and the whole situation was frustrating. "That is not fair I can't pay you'll for a speaking engagement you aren't speaking at and are refusing to allow me to publicize,” she responded.

Guilfoyle then says the two are “done for life,” evoking pleas from Wren that she is the one who “set all of this up for you and is constantly looking out for you” but she can’t justify to the rally’s major donor, Publix supermarket heiress Julie Fancelli, paying Guilfoyle "$60,000 to speak at an event and then you DONT speak."

“Bull,” Guilfoyle replied. And besides, she added, “don is speaking.”

In the end, Guilfoyle got the $60,000, according to the committee , and she made a two-and-a-half-minute speech at the rally.

Guilfoyle, who did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment, told investigators she had always intended to speak and was frustrated with Wren.

“I was working, I was about to get on stage and give a speech, and I didn't want to hear another word about it,” she said, explaining what she said was a “very fast and quick” exchange through “jumbled texts.” Guilfoyle said the fee was split – $30,000 each for her and Donald Trump Jr. She said her normal speaking fee is “upwards of $75,000.”

— Donovan Slack

Rally organizer: 'Stop the Steal' activists 'grifting' off the movement

Kylie Jane Kremer, the executive director of Women for America First, which hosted the Jan. 6, 2021 rally on the Ellipse by the White House, testified about her opinion of others in the Stop the Steal movement.

Kremer testified that she has known Ali Alexander, another activist who associated himself with the phrase Stop the Steal, for more than a decade. She said she had concerns about Alexander because he was “setting up to accept donations through his personal accounts,” and “we wanted nothing to do with that.”

Kremer also spoke generally of people in the Stop the Steal movement who "had really shown their true colors, that they're very much about themselves, and about making a dollar and basically grifting off the movement."

— Erin Mansfield

