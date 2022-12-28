Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Saginaw basketball highlights: Tyler Ode lifts Heritage to Classic win
Heritage made the drive to Ferndale for the Motor City Roundball Classic and came away with a convincing win Friday over Warren Fitzgerald. The Hawks rolled over Fitzgerald, 63-28, to improve to 4-3.
Holiday hoops scores from Friday, December 30
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (‘Overtime’ returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.) BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 […]
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Catholic Central earns first season victory with Motor City Roundball Classic win
FERNDALE - Grand Rapids Catholic Central refused to let De La Salle take the lead. The Cougars let the Pilots tie it; De La Salle did that four times in the second half Friday night. And there were plenty of times when Catholic Central’s lead was sliced from what seemed like a comfortable margin to a point or two.
MLive.com
Inside the Michigan locker room, players ponder if TCU loss ruined entire season
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside the Michigan locker room, the same routine that happens after every non-home game unfolded. Equipment, from towels to pants to shoulder pads and all the other gear these Wolverines wear, was placed in bins and bags. What made Saturday’s scene unique was that it won’t happen again this season.
MLive
Inner City Youth Hockey program looking to attract children in Flint, grow sport
FLINT, MI - While basketball and football are popular sports in the Flint area among children, hockey is still playing catch up. While there are a few major barriers for children playing hockey -- the biggest being the price -- Rico Phillips is trying to change that. The retired Flint...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look
You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code & Fiesta Bowl picks: TCU vs. Michigan prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook is also here to make it the best experience possible. New members can...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt calls for overhaul of college football officiating following Fiesta Bowl performance
Joel Klatt joined in on criticizing college football officiating following the Fiesta Bowl. Klatt referenced 2 especially egregious calls that were missed in the game, including a Roman Wilson TD that was overturned and a no-call on what seemed like targeting in the 4th. Klatt said that “officiating in CFB...
MLive.com
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. TCU (12/31/22): Free live stream, kickoff time, channel
Game day is finally here. It’s been a long wait for Michigan vs. TCU, allowing the anticipation to build for the first-ever meeting between the programs. Watch the Michigan Wolverines on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The stakes are high. The matchup comes in the Fiesta Bowl, part of this...
MLive.com
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
5 great Ann Arbor-area restaurants to try for Veganuary
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The new year is here, bringing with it good intentions and a plethora of resolutions. For adventurous eaters or the climate-focused, this may include Veganuary. Veganuary is a challenge to eat vegan for the month of January as way to try out the lifestyle without a...
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
Comments / 0