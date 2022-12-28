ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Holiday hoops scores from Friday, December 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for teams from the Rockford area from Friday, December 30 compiled by the 'Overtime' team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ('Overtime' returns Friday, January 6 on Fox 39 at 11 p.m.) BOYS STATE FARM CLASSIC (Bloomington)Bloomington Central Catholic 59 Rockford Lutheran 57 […]
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it'd be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines' heels for much of the first half was Michigan's own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code & Fiesta Bowl picks: TCU vs. Michigan prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is finally here, and FanDuel Sportsbook is also here to make it the best experience possible. New members can...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef's said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
