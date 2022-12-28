ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Strange World' is officially streaming ahead of the new year

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
 3 days ago
'Strange World' is officially streaming.

That strange, time-suspended week between Christmas and New Years is officially here. If you're spending your mid-holiday days lounging at home, catching up on the films and series you missed this year, you're in luck. There are plenty of great new options streaming, among, them Disney's new feature film, Strange World .

Strange World stars Jaboukie Young-White, Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid and more in an animated sci-fi epic, where the Clade family comes together to explore a new world to save their own.

How can you watch Strange World ?

Strange World is still available in theaters, but if you prefer streaming you can find it on Disney+ . Disney+ is the streaming service from Disney, featuring Disney and Pixar films as well as Disney Channel original series, Marvel films and series, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles.

The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

What is Strange World about?

Directed by Don Hall (who also directed Big Hero 6 and Raya and the Last Dragon ) and co-director and wrier Qui Nguyen, Strange World tells the story of the Clades, a family of explorers who set out to save their world. The film stars Jaboukie Young-White as Ethan Clade, Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade and Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, alongside Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu and more.

The film centers on the Clade family's connection, as they are called on to venture beneath their home, Avalonia, to explore the world below. While there, they reunite with Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) and are forced to reckon with their family legacy. Strange World debuted in theaters in November, and is one of the first Disney films to have an openly LGBTQ+ character in a central role.

How can you sign up for Disney+?

You can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $10.99 per month or $109.99 for a year's subscription for ad-free streaming. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN to get the most out of your subscription (you'll pay $19.99 a month for the bundle with no ads).

When you sign up, you'll get access to Disney films like Robin Hood , A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as brand new Star Wars series like Andor , Marvel specials like the Guardians of the Galaxy holiday event and much more.

