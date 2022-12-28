Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Global markets mixed, headed for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rose Friday while Europe opened lower as most major markets headed for big annual losses following a year that was roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. London and Frankfurt declined. U.S....
KAAL-TV
Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid higher home prices and a limited supply of available houses. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year...
