R A Feller
2d ago
The unwritten rule in juvenile justice systems is to screw them up in every way possible, as soon as possible and you've got somebody who will be in the system for the rest of their life. Grist for the mill that will put your kids through college, and ensure you make it to that big fat retirement. It almost happened to me, but I was perceptive enough to pick up the evil gleam in my pretrial officer's eye. Once I understood he really did want me to fail, I forgot about cries for help and realized the only way to spoil his barely concealed joy from my suffering was to never get caught again.
