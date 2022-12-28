Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
fox4kc.com
Decorating For New Years Eve
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies, and California and Virginia residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
Unified Government encourages seniors to apply for tax rebates
Seniors living in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may be eligible for rebates to help pay for their homes, utilities
Good News Network
Kansas City Gives Jobs to its Most Vulnerable Residents—And Housing Soon Followed
In a pilot program to address the homelessness problem in Kansas City, the state gave them part-time work which helped many of them secure the housing they desperately needed. Kansas City Missouri has seen a decrease in litter collection as the pandemic created a slowdown in court cases and community service clean-up programs.
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri
As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich. Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
plattecountylandmark.com
Northland business has given millions to charities
Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Thousands of bags are still stranded at the Kansas City International Airport, waiting to be reunited with their owners.
Popular Westport business reopens a year after devastating fire
A Kansas City art studio and milkshake bar called Creative Culture reopened for business a year after a fire gutted the Westport building.
Kansas City’s most popular snacks in 2022
Kansas City Price Chopper stores released a list of most sold soda, chips, frozen pizza, granola bars, and frozen treat brands in 2022.
mycouriertribune.com
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers
LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold
Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
fox4kc.com
‘Think before you drink:’ Mothers against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve celebrations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This New Year’s Eve, the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving is raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. “Just think before you drink,” MADD Program Manager Lori Marshall said. “Whether it’s Uber, whether it’s Lyft, whatever you do please don’t get behind the wheel impaired.”
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
fox4kc.com
KC rings in New Year, events for all ages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The city of fountains is ringing in the New Year with a bang and it’s not too late to get involved in the festivities. Events for all ages are popping up around the metro, from kid-friendly activities to ballroom dancing and cocktail parties. “I...
Kansas City Health Department reminder amid Ohio measles outbreak
Kansas City's Health Department warns parents that children need two doses of the measles vaccine to be fully protected amid Ohio outbreak.
martincitytelegraph.com
Raymore woman crafts temari balls, symbols of friendship and the new year
Temari balls started off in 13th century Japan as fabric-stuffed handballs for girls to bat around. Jump ahead seven centuries later to Karen Fitzgerald, a Raymore resident, who has embraced the art of the temari ball. In her home are a variety of hand stitched balls with unique geometric designs and bright, eye-catching colors.
Kansas City mayor offering $5k signing bonus to combat 911 dispatcher shortage: 'Dire measures are needed'
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is offering heightened incentives for residents willing to become 911 dispatchers as Missouri's largest city faces staffing shortages.
mycouriertribune.com
Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished
On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
martincitytelegraph.com
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes
There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Kansas City natural gas bills surge amid cold snap, rate increases
Kansas City natural gas customers are seeing Spire Energy bills double over what they paid last year due in part to two recent rate increases.
Comments / 0