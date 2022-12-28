ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Decorating For New Years Eve

KANSAS CITY, MO
Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Northland business has given millions to charities

Standing in a lane where cars soon would be auctioned, the beaming leaders of four local charities each took their turn accepting a $63,277.85 donation from Northland business America’s Auto Auction Kansas City. The donations of more than $250,000 brought the total donated in just nine years to over $2.1 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — The Hillcrest Hope Thrift Store, 7 W. Mill St. in Liberty, will be closed to shoppers the first Monday of January for "Restock Monday," when staff and volunteers will focus on sorting donations and restocking the sales floor. Hillcrest staff is seeking community service groups and individuals...
LIBERTY, MO
Legend of Bone Hill, Missouri and the Ghost Looking for its Gold

Of all the legends in Missouri, few are older than the one that tells the story of Bone Hill, Missouri and the ghost that is still searching for its lost gold. For starters, the Bone Hill Cemetery is a real place in Missouri. It's now known as the Ebenezer Church Cemetery and it's located at 37704 E Bone Hill Road in Sibley, Missouri. It's a lonely place that's just east of the metro area of Kansas City.
SIBLEY, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KC rings in New Year, events for all ages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The city of fountains is ringing in the New Year with a bang and it’s not too late to get involved in the festivities. Events for all ages are popping up around the metro, from kid-friendly activities to ballroom dancing and cocktail parties. “I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raymore woman crafts temari balls, symbols of friendship and the new year

Temari balls started off in 13th century Japan as fabric-stuffed handballs for girls to bat around. Jump ahead seven centuries later to Karen Fitzgerald, a Raymore resident, who has embraced the art of the temari ball. In her home are a variety of hand stitched balls with unique geometric designs and bright, eye-catching colors.
RAYMORE, MO
Commerce Bank building in Liberty demolished

On Dec. 30, 2022, the well-known Commerce Bank at the intersection of Kansas Street and Missouri Highway 291 was being demolished. The bank media center shared that a "new, modern banking center in Liberty to better meet the changing needs of customers" is being built. The new banking center will be about 7,000 square feet and have additional private consultation areas to meet customer requests for personal advice. Construction should be complete in 2023. A temporary location has been established to provide customers uninterrupted access throughout the construction period.
LIBERTY, MO
Martin City Coffee closes, starting succession of changes

There’s a shakeup coming to Martin City. Martin City Coffee, 131st and Holmes, is closing December 31st. Dos de Oros Taqueria will open in its location this summer. A new coffee shop will take over business at the nearby pastry shop on January 1st. Open since 2018, Martin City...
KANSAS CITY, MO

