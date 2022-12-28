ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals sign pitcher Jordan Lyles to 2-year deal

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced the organization added pitching help to the rotation.

The Royals signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year deal. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lyles, 32, is a right-handed pitcher. He’s played in the Major Leagues for 12 years and has pitched for seven different teams, including the Orioles, during his MLB career.

After going 4-7 in 15 starts through the first three months of last season, Lyles went 8-4 with a 3.95 ERA (41 ER in 93.1 IP) in 17 starts from July 1 through season’s end. His 8 wins over the final three months matched Dylan Cease, Shohei Ohtani and 2022 American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander for the 5 th most in the AL during that time, according to the Royals.

The Royals also announced Wednesday that infielder Ryan O’Hearn was designated for assignment.

