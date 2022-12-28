WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area.

The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop.

“The Chief of Cisco advised the male driver matched the description of one of the escaped inmates from Mississippi,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office explains. “Officers did not get a good enough look at the black male occupant to get a positive identification.”

These inmates, identified as Tyler Charles Payne and Traverro Behzad McElroy, are accused of escaping from the Hinds County Correctional Facility in Jackson, Mississippi then stealing a van.

They crashed the van into a body of water in Wood County, Texas, Christmas Day and were seen leaving the scene in a vehicle that matched the description of the one officers attempted to contact in Cisco.

Payne, described as a white male with tattoos standing 5’11” tall and weighing 195 pounds with green eyes and a shaved head, was behind bars for carjacking and McElroy, described as a black male who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with a dreadlock hairstyle, is accused of Murder.

It’s currently unknown where the inmates could be, but they likely continued West, which means they would have made their way into the Abilene area.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees a suspicious vehicle or suspects is asked to contact authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.