Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”

DORAVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO