Athens, GA

The Comeback

Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTVM

From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School alum Mykel Williams will make his College Football Playoff debut on Saturday. Williams, a former five-star recruit, has recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs this year. We spoke with Mykel, his father and his coaches to learn more about Mykel’s...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, Ohio fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Peach Bowl will decide who heads to the national championship game in California. We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the...
ATLANTA, GA
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
COLUMBUS, OH
mymix1041.com

Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day

On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
ATHENS, GA
wabe.org

50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972

Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
DORAVILLE, GA

