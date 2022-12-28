Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Gallery: No. 4 Ohio State falls 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeyes focused on containing Bennett’s mobility in CFP semifinalThe LanternAthens, GA
Peach Bowl: Atlanta Bulldogs and Buckeyes former players and friends for life
When the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, UGA versus Ohio State, kicks off at 8:00 tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, it’ll be a very special moment for a group of Atlanta friends.
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia
It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirby Smart: The Semifinal Is "The Only Game We're Guaranteed"
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart joined the College Gameday crew and spoke about the Bulldogs' mindset heading into tonight's action.
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
WTVM
From Columbus to Athens: Mykel Williams’ instant impact at Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School alum Mykel Williams will make his College Football Playoff debut on Saturday. Williams, a former five-star recruit, has recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Bulldogs this year. We spoke with Mykel, his father and his coaches to learn more about Mykel’s...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, Ohio fans show out in Atlanta ahead of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Peach Bowl will decide who heads to the national championship game in California. We’re in Atlanta, where the pre-party to the main event between the Dawgs and the...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: A close halftime margin and a New Year’s surprise
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
mymix1041.com
Local UGA football player surprises Dalton kid on Christmas Day
On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well. For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
Car crashes, some of them deadly, investigated in Athens and NE Ga
The Tuesday afternoon crash that closed a stretch of Danielsville Road in Athens involved the driver of an allegedly stolen car, who was being chased by Georgia State Troopers. The wreck happened on 29 North near Nowhere Road in Athens. We have this morning the names of the two people...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Athens
Athens might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Athens.
wabe.org
50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972
Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
fox5atlanta.com
Small plane crashes shortly after takeoff in Athens, 2 suffer minor injuries
ATHENS, Ga. - Two people aboard a single-engine plane were able to walk away with only minor injuries after it crashed shortly taking off from the airport in Athens on Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Shoal Creek Drive, near Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The...
Traffic stop in Wrens yields nearly 12 pounds of marijuana, stolen weapons
A traffic stop within the city of Wrens uncovered nearly 12 pounds of marijuana.
Mother of 2 shot to death in Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve, family says
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The family of a young mother who was shot to death in a Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve is now trying to raise money for her two sons. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hazel Janine Reese was shot at a the...
