Canton, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
CANTON, NC
WLOS.com

Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
skisoutheast.com

An Ode to NC Mountains

Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
GreenMatters

Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More

Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase

Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

