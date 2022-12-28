Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
WLOS.com
Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WLOS.com
Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
WLOS.com
'We have faith, and we have beer,' AVL brewpub loses $3,000 daily to water outage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Every day they are forced to stay closed, Asheville’s bar and restaurant industry takes a major financial hit. Barry Bialik, owner of Thirsty Monk in Biltmore Park Town Square, said the business has been closed since Tuesday. And each day it is not in operation, it's losing about $3,000, Bialik said.
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
WLOS.com
Water service restored to majority of Mills River, Arden, Asheville officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: On Friday, News 13 continued to receive calls from customers saying that, despite the city report, their water had not returned at all. Our newsroom has received countless calls from Royal Pines, Sweeten Creek, the Reynolds area and more surrounding South Asheville areas. ____________
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
WLOS.com
Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
WLOS.com
Officials anticipate everyone to have water in the next 36 hours
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville said Thursday that all three treatment facilities are now back online as the Water Department continues to work to restore service to the community. As of 9 a.m. Thursday, officials confirmed the water is moving through the system and filling storage...
WLOS.com
Where's the water? One restaurant owner calls for more accountability from city officials
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As widespread water woes continue across the city of Asheville, one restaurant owner is demanding city leaders be held accountable. Since Monday, Cantina Louie has been without water. A sign on the door says, "Closed due to Asheville Waterline Shut Down." “I do [think city...
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
WLOS.com
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
Shooting injures 1 in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
WLOS.com
Water production 'continues to improve'; not able to meet goal for full restoration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Unfortunately we will not be able to meet the goal of having full water service restored to all customers by the end of the day.”. In a press conference Friday morning, City of Asheville officials announced that they were still working to restore water service to customers and would not be able to have everyone back online by the close of business Friday.
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
Fire damages building at apple orchard in Western NC
Fire ripped through a building at an apple orchard in Western North Carolina, earlier this week. The Edneyville Fire Department responded to the Twisted Apple in Henderson County, just before 630 Monday night.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina. School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area. They also...
