Claremore, OK

KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Large fire burns home in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
Racing News

Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)

Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS

