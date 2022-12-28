Read full article on original website
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigate deadly motorcycle crash on I-244
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing earlier this evening on Interstate 244. Investigators believe the man was speeding around the corner when he may have rear-ended a pickup truck, causing him to swerve onto the gravel. He was thrown off his motorcycle and landed below the overpass on Highway 169. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rider Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Car In Tulsa
Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, the motorcycle was driving quickly southbound on South Memorial Drive in the inside lane approaching East 73rd St when the driver of a red sedan pulled out of a driveway onto South Memorial to turn northbound onto Memorial. Police say the motorcycle struck the car on the driver's side.
KTUL
Train equipment issues block Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A train blocking Highway 97 in Sand Springs for over an hour caused frustration with local residents Friday. Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter released a statement saying they received numerous phone calls about the incident. "We have spoken with OmniTRAX and they apologized for...
Police Searching For Pursuit Suspect After Crash Near MLK & Young Pl.
Tulsa Police are searching for the driver of a car the led officers on a pursuit before crashing out Saturday afternoon. The crash happened MLK Jr. Blvd. near E. Young Place on the north side of Tulsa. At this time, it's unclear what started the pursuit or how many people...
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
KTUL
Flock cameras getting results in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They're easy to miss if you're not actively looking for them, but the Flock cameras themselves certainly haven't missed much in their six months in Tulsa. "We’re really excited to be seeing just an enormous amount of success in this part of Oklahoma," said Holly...
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
news9.com
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested, accused of assaulting Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol after he allegedly fought a trooper and ran Thursday. Tulsa police said they assisted on the call near East 36th Street North and Lewis. TPD said OHP were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect and...
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa
Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, a motorcycle driver crashed into the side of a car near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Police say the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department asking for help identifying suspects from arson incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is searching for two people who set fire to a dispensary on Dec. 18. Police say it happened at 3 Leafs Dispensary in north Tulsa around 2 a.m. Video surveillance shows two people approaching the front of the business and setting...
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say officers shot and killed a man who shot at them during a pursuit. The officer-involved shooting happened at Rose Hill Cemetery near Admiral and Yale. The Muscogee Nation says a Lighthorse Officer tried to stop the vehicle for a routine traffic stop near Riverside Drive...
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
Tulsa Shootout flagman hit by race car (Video)
Watch the video of the scary incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Tulsa Shootout is currently underway in Oklahoma. The week-long indoor dirt race hosts Outlaw karts on the bullring oval just ahead of the famed Chili Bowl Nationals. Watch the Tulsa flagman video below. In most racing events, the flagman...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
2 Arrested After Allegedly Making Death Threats Toward Tulsa Family
Tulsa Police have arrested two people after they allegedly made death threats to a Tulsa family. Tulsa Police said on Friday at around 4:15 p.m., an 11-year-old ran into a QuikTrip near East 21st Street and Memorial Drive and told employees that one of the suspects was in a nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and had threatened to kill their family.
KTUL
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
