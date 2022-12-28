ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr for Reported Record-Breaking Salary

The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management. The news of Ronaldo's signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as he had already received offers for lucrative Saudi contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?

It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.

