Report: MLS' Sporting Kansas City Came Close to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Could Cristiano Ronaldo really have come to the United States?. It appears that one Major League Franchise came close before Ronaldo headed for Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't one that comes first to mind: Sporting Kansas City. The Wizards reportedly were the one MLS team with a concrete offer on...
Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Star and the Only Player to Win the World Cup Three Times, Dies at Age 82
Pelé has died at age 82, his daughter announced. He was a Brazilian soccer icon and the only player to win the World Cup three times. FIFA named him the "greatest of all time" in 2012 and the International Olympic Committee named him the "athlete of the century" in 1999.
Roundup: Bianca Andreescu completes epic rally in Adelaide
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu rallied from 6-0, 5-2 down to stun Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the opening match at the Adelaide
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr for Reported Record-Breaking Salary
The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management. The news of Ronaldo's signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as he had already received offers for lucrative Saudi contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
