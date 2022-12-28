ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Submit an application for the ND Health Service Corps

By Morgan DeVries
NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Primary Care Office is accepting applications for the North Dakota Health Service Corps (NDHSC).

The NDHSC is made up of four individual, statewide loan repayment programs that help to provide financial support to certain healthcare professionals that are working in underserved communities. The programs help providers in the direction of dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, and behavioral health.

ND Department of Commerce announces creation of ECCO office

The programs are competitive and will require two-five years of service. The provider and the healthcare site both must complete an application. Qualified healthcare professionals and healthcare sites are encouraged to submit applications.

“There is an ongoing shortage of providers in North Dakota, and the loan repayment program opportunities offered through the ND Health Service Corps are valuable incentive tools to recruit and retain health care providers for our rural and underserved communities, said HHS PCO Manager Kalee Werner in a press release. “Through these programs, HHS is increasing access to health care for North Dakotans, aligning with the State of North Dakota’s mission of becoming the healthiest in the nation.”

The deadline to apply is on March 31, 2023, and recipients will be notified in June if they have been accepted.

For more information on the NDHCS, you can visit their page on the Department of Health and Human Services’ website .

