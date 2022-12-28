Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Employee shot, killed at DeKalb car repair shop, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Decatur auto repair shop on New Year's Eve, according to DeKalb Police. It happened at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way shortly before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an employee of the repair shop with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died. DeKalb Police identified him as 24-year-old Daniel Gordon.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect mistakes DeKalb County auto shop employee for thief and kills him
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police and detectives are working a crime scene where they believe a man shot and killed an employee at the auto shop he took his car to after mistaking him for a thief. Officers responded to the Tires Plus shop located at 577 DeKalb...
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
1 shot to death, another injured after double shooting in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a person was shot to death and another was injured in the southeast area of the city. Officials said that the incident happened at two different locations just several blocks down the street from each other. Police arrived on Kipling Street SE...
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex
Two people were shot, sending one to the hospital and leaving the other dead, Friday morning near a troubled apartment complex in southeast Atlanta, police confirmed.
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
2 injured after shootout inside DeKalb County KFC, police confirm
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are currently hospitalized after a shootout inside and around a KFC in DeKalb County, according to police. NewsChopper 2 flew over the business on Wesley Chapel Drive where they saw at least a dozen police cars surrounding the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
24-year-old Georgia deputy found shot to death in crashed car
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old deputy in Fulton County, Georgia, was found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday. In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they are mourning the loss of the 24-year-old deputy. FCSO confirmed that he was found shot to death in an off-duty incident.
Police recover several weapons, over 80lbs. of drugs in massive drug bust
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shared photos of a huge drug bust at a location on Collier Road. On Thursday, APD’s Narcotics and APEX Unit were called out to 1185 Collier Road NW about illegal narcotics. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got...
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
Police surprise Cobb 6-year-old at his police-themed birthday party
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A metro Atlanta boy celebrated his 6th birthday with a police-themed party. Cobb County officers from Precinct 5 attended the party, speaking to birthday boy Isaac and his friends about working as police and answering all of their questions. The children got to press the...
12-year-old shot, 1 charged: DeKalb County police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released more information about a 12-year-old girl who was shot in DeKalb County Wednesday. Police arrested F. Davis, 27, in connection to the shooting. Davis was charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children 1st degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to DeKalb Police.
Construction worker shot near Brookhaven apartment complex, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police are investigating after one man was shot at a construction site near a Brookhaven apartment complex Thursday. Officers were called to the construction site near the Alta Porter Apartments on Peachtree Road. When police arrived, they learned one man was shot in his buttocks. Investigators...
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cobb County house fire
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Smyrna fire investigators are working a fatal fire at a Cobb County home. Earlier Friday morning, investigators confirmed that one person is dead and another was injured in a house fire on Cooper Lake Court overnight. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was LIVE in Cobb County...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0