Anaheim, CA

ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Jam!

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQbsQ_0jwvihmW00 ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam! Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium of Anaheim January 15, 2023.

Monster Jam is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, these 12,000-pound monster trucks, including the legendary Grave Digger, Max-DTM, Megalodon and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. This is full-throttle family fun. The Official Monster Truck Series only at Monster Jam.

Three HUGE shows coming to Angel Stadium of Anaheim for six huge shows - January 14-15, February 11-12 and February 18-19.

Visit ticketmaster.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here .

