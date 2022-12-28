Read full article on original website
Related
Dan Evans beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas to put GB into United Cup quarter-finals
Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event.
NBC Philadelphia
Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr Officially Announces Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is officially no longer a free agent. The 37-year-old Portuguese football icon has been unveiled as the latest Al-Nassr player, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Friday. Reports just hours before the official announcement said Al-Nassr wouldn't confirm the move until after Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against...
Comments / 0