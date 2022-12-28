Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed team event.

