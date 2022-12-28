ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pelosi aide considered setting up 'alternate Chamber' for counting votes on Jan. 6 after seeing Trump supporters in 'combat fatigues' on his way to work

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a joint session of Congress after the violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Erin Schaff/Getty Images

  • Jamie Fleet, a top aide to Nancy Pelosi, pondered setting up an "alternate Chamber" on January 6.
  • He told the Jan. 6 committee he inquired about it after walking past Trump supporters in combat fatigues.
  • He also said that staff had planned for potential disruptions on the House floor as votes were counted.

Jamie Fleet, a senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the staff director of the Committee on House Administration, planned for a number of different scenarios ahead of the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.

Fleet spoke voluntarily with the January 6 committee in March 2022, and a transcript of his interview was publicly released — alongside numerous others — on Tuesday.

Among the scenarios Fleet considered was an "alternate Chamber" for lawmakers to count Electoral College votes if the House Chamber was deemed unsafe.

As Fleet was walking towards the Capitol from his home on Capitol Hill shortly after 8 a.m. on January 6, he said he "passed folks who appeared to me to be clearly in town for the purposes of the ... joint session," prompting him to call Tom Krietzer, an employee with the Chief Administrative Office.

"I asked Tom at that point how long it would take to set up an alternate Chamber if we needed to," Fleet told investigators, saying it was "just a feeling in the neighborhood" that prompted the call.

"Backpacks, Trump flags, fatigues, combat fatigues," he later elaborated, noting that it was also unusual to see protestors in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He said Krietzer told him "what it would take to stand up a couple on-campus rooms that could be used for legislative business."

Ultimately, that contingency plan wasn't utilized, with Pelosi later insisting that lawmakers finish the job of counting votes from the House Chamber after the Capitol was overrun.

Fleet also told committee investigators that planning for the joint session began in the summer of 2020, long before the November election. "I was watching President Trump very methodically lay a basis for an argument that the election, if he was unsuccessful, was improperly decided," he told the committee.

He said that he and other staff began studying the Electoral Count Act — which was recently revised by Congress as part of a broader government spending bill — as well as election procedures in states that were likely to be contested.

Fleet also detailed a conversation he had with Pelosi's chief of staff, Terri McCullough, and then-House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving on January 5 about a possible "disruption among Members" on the House floor, discussing how Irving might mitigate it.

Irving had raised the concern, according to Fleet, based on public reporting of "some of the former President's supporters in the Congress who were intending to bring passion to their objections."

While no large-scale disruptions ultimately occurred during the session, members reportedly nearly came to blows during a debate on Pennsylvania's electoral votes after the joint session re-convened, as Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado said Republicans who were echoing Trump's lies about the 2020 election "should be ashamed of themselves."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 642

Kenneth Crotts
3d ago

Polosi sat them up. It's why she didn't want the national guard there even though Trump offered them. Half the people in there were not Trump supporters. They were paid to do that. They had security cameras and showed everyone inside but only a few were arrested. All Trump supporters. And that girl lost her life to an incompetent capitall police officer who had been reprimanded for losing his firearm while on duty, And the poor officer who had a heart attack after it was over. I guess in Polosi's eyes it was just collateral damage.

Reply(58)
478
Keith Mickelsen
3d ago

Pretty quick to judge. How did the aide know they were Trump supporters and not the FBI trying to look like Trump supporters? FBI has lied, sparked riots, and planted evidence before. Anyone know who planted the fake bombs on J6. FBI said they looked like the fake ones they train with..hhmmm

Reply(27)
350
Gary Fulciniti
3d ago

this entire scam was set up by Nancy to keep President Trump from ever running for office again. she had FBI agents create the riots sadly some people that were there got cought up in the heat of the moment and joined the FBI in doing damage to the building. others were invited into the building from other doors and the Democrats have made them villains while the entire summer of riots and killing by leftist were bailed out for their involvement.

Reply(62)
305
