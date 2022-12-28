ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Firefighters douse fire at Muskegon consignment store

By Hannah Riffell
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Muskegon firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that sparked at a consignment store.

Around 11:00 Wednesday morning, Muskegon firefighters were called to a single-story structure fire at 872 E Apple Avenue, where a business suite is located.

When they arrived, smoke was already showing from the building.

Only one of the three suites in the structure was affected. Firefighters say the fire burned in a consignment store at that address.

No injuries have been reported. Firefighters found no one inside the building, and they say only one employee was on scene, outside shoveling snow.

Firefighters say it took them 20 minutes to successfully put down the fire.

The store, however, is a partial loss after suffering heavy smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters say that most of the store's inventory was damaged in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating the fire's cause.

Three fire departments responded on Wednesday: the City of Muskegon Fire Department, Muskegon Heights Fire Department, and Muskegon Township Fire Department.

