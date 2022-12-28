ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

OR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lucky Lines

02-08-12-15-17-23-25-31

(two, eight, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $19,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Megabucks

06-13-18-33-38-46

(six, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000

Pick 4 10PM

0-1-3-7

(zero, one, three, seven)

Pick 4 1PM

9-1-2-0

(nine, one, two, zero)

Pick 4 4PM

0-4-3-6

(zero, four, three, six)

Pick 4 7PM

5-2-2-2

(five, two, two, two)

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000

Win for Life

02-05-47-66

(two, five, forty-seven, sixty-six)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

Parents of 2 among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti. Authorities say deputies in Forest Lakes responded Monday afternoon to reports that three people were missing in Woods Canyon Lake. Rescuers pulled Haritha Muddana from the water, but she was pronounced dead. The two men were found the next day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s ahead for Ohio’s unsettled political maps?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state’s U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada. A flood watch was in effect across much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy