Be the king or queen of this Missouri castle thanks to Airbnb

IRONTON, Mo. — Located in the town of Ironton in Southeastern Missouri, the T.R. Goulding Castle sits on 3.89 acres at the base of Shepherd Mountain. At 2,270 sq. ft., this historic property is one of the truly unique and marvelous residential landmarks in the state.

The castle, which is now available for overnight stays on Airbnb for approximately $350/night, borders a city-owned, 640-acre tract of wilderness on top of Shepherd Mountain. It was put up for auction in 2012 after being home to the the Misselhorn family since 1999. They did significant work on the property including aesthetic improvements, a new hot water heater and furnace, and a new rubber roof (just to name a few).

SLIDESHOW: View Photos of the Goulding Castle

Inside this 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom stone structure, you’ll find everything to be newly renovated with a style that uniquely matches the castle facade. The first floor features the kitchen and a formal dining room. The second story contains three bedrooms, a full bathroom with granite-tiled shower and bathtub, and a sun room that’s enclosed in both stone and cedar walls with a pitched cedar ceiling. The third story consists solely of the tower room, and provides four arched windows for a view of the entire property.

The castle was originally built in 1846 by Dr. T.R. Goulding from England. Dr. Goulding apparently missed the English style of architecture, so he created his own castle in the Ozarks, constructed of locally quarried limestone and granite, complete with a three-story tower and winding staircase.

You’ll find the Airbnb listing of the historic Goulding Castle, HERE.