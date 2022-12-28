ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

04-08-31-32-42

(four, eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $103,400

Lotto America

02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5

(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000

Lucky For Life

07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8

(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Pick 3 Day

7-4-8

(seven, four, eight)

Pick 3 Night

3-8-1

(three, eight, one)

Pick 4 Day

0-0-8-9

(zero, zero, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Night

9-8-8-0

(nine, eight, eight, zero)

Powerball

26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000

Weekly Grand

14-21-27-28-31

(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

