ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Idaho Cash
04-08-31-32-42
(four, eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $103,400
Lotto America
02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000
Lucky For Life
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
Pick 3 Night
3-8-1
(three, eight, one)
Pick 4 Day
0-0-8-9
(zero, zero, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Night
9-8-8-0
(nine, eight, eight, zero)
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
Weekly Grand
14-21-27-28-31
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Comments / 0