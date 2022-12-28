Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestletalk.com
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestletalk.com
See WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura Stunning Return To Japan
WWE Star Shinsuke Nakamura has made a stunning return to Japanese wrestling promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. An unprecedented agreement allowed WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura being able to compete in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year again the Great Muta. The match did not...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Dragon Lee Won AAA Title After Signing With WWE
The real reason why Dragon Lee won AAA gold moments before announcing that he has signed with WWE has been revealed. On December 28, Dragon Lee & Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Championship, ending Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler’s 438 day reign with the gold.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Needs More Attention On The Indies
A former WWE star believes women’s tag team wrestling needs more attention on the indies. Since being released from WWE in 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been making a name for herself across IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, MLW and the independent scene. In IMPACT, Valkyrie is currently one half of the...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Storyline Plays Out On Social Media: ‘Pay Attention Closely’
A WWE NXT storyline is set to continue from the television screen onto social media with a new post warning one star to pay close attention. With the return of Dijak to NXT, we know that his revived character is seeking justice and vengeance and it seems that he has his sights on someone in particular.
wrestletalk.com
Huge WWE Return & Title Change On Final SmackDown Of 2022
After besting Raquel Rodriguez to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey was met by a big surprise. A returning Charlotte Flair appeared to not only get in the ring to face off with Rousey, but also challenged her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – right here, right now!
wrestletalk.com
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns From Injury With Vengeance
A WWE star has made their return on SmackDown and is definitely out to settle an old score as they returned with a vengeance!. Making his return from injury, Drew McIntyre appeared at the end of a match between Sheamus and Solo Sika on tonight’s (December 30) WWE SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
Latest On AJ Styles WWE House Show Injury
AJ Styles has provided an update on his injury following the December 29 WWE house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As previously reported, during the show, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. Following a scary top rope spot,...
wrestletalk.com
Popular AEW Star Credits ‘Punching’ Ability As Reason For Their Success
A popular AEW star has credited their “punching” ability as the reason for their success. On the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to win the All Atlantic Championship. Since then, Cassidy has successfully defended the title against the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Trent...
