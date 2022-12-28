Read full article on original website
WOWT
Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore
Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting
Archbishop Lucas is pictured meeting Pope Benedict in June 2009. A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died. Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC. Police didn’t...
WOWT
Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
doniphanherald.com
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
klkntv.com
Man spray-painted hearts, ‘I love you’ on Lincoln buildings, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man spread messages of affection with spray paint on two Lincoln buildings Wednesday, police say. The first report of graffiti was at an apartment complex near 11th and H Streets around 9 a.m. Hearts and the words “love” and “I love you” were spray-painted...
KETV.com
Three people injured in three-car crash involving head-on collision Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured after a crash that included a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The three-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Storz Expressway. According to authorities, one person was transported in critical condition and two people were transported in...
WOWT
Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
WOWT
Nearly 3,000 attend Omaha Zoo's Noon Year's Eve
A family remembers a 7-year-old who tragically died. Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore. Updated:...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
KETV.com
Missing Omaha woman found deceased
The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
