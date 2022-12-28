ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate overnight cutting

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate cutting that injured 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting incident early Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the scene near 45th and Pratt Street at 3:20 a.m. Saturday. The 29-year-old victim had a large cut to the arm and was transported to UNMC. Police didn’t...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family of South Omaha fire victim remembers 7-year-old Jaya Moore

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Softened ashes show crayons and flashcards she played with her PawPaw. A piggy bank that should be filled with coins. A frame, meant to hold a photo from her 8th birthday party Jan. 6. Two days after Christmas, 7-year-old Jaya Moore was visiting her grandfather, Michael...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death

OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

2 People Shot To Death In David City

DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman arrested for stealing thousands from new casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was arrested this week, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino. An arrest affidavit alleges 37-year-old Diamond Helmstadter used a Texas woman’s I.D. to get inside the casino, then used a Lincoln man’s check to get cash advances from the casino multiple times.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nearly 3,000 attend Omaha Zoo's Noon Year's Eve

OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Omaha woman found deceased

The Douglas County Sheriff's office has found a missing Omaha woman deceased. Deputies say Monica Helm, 55, was last seen Thursday around 1 p.m. in the area around her home near 93rd and Redick Ave. She was found Tuesday night about three miles from where she was last seen. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

OMAHA, NE

