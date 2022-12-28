Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Hilarious New Dominik Mysterio T-Shirt
WWE Raw star and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio seemingly spent his Christmas behind bars. WWE uploaded a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley arriving at Dominik’s grandfather’s house for Christmas, before he was told to leave by Rey Mysterio. Dominik and his father got into a shouting...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Pulled From December 30 Live Event In Toronto
A WWE stay may have been pulled from tonight’s live event in Toronto. WWE is set to run two simultaneous events at the same time on Friday when they will hold SmackDown in Tampa and a Raw brand live event in Toronto. It seems like the company has decided...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring action at WWE live event
The Almighty has been off television for the past few weeks as the company is doing a storyline that saw Adam Pearce ‘fire’ Lashley and his Superstar profile page to the Alumni section of the company website in an effort to convince fans this was a real situation.
wrestletalk.com
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF Revealed
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared ahead of Bryan Danielson’s match with Ethan Page with a mystery brunette by his side. Now the mystery has been revealed as the identity of the woman is now known!. Because of the striking resemblance to Shotzi, some fans wondered on Twitter...
bodyslam.net
WWE Release Footage From Dark Match Between Baron Corbin And Roman Reigns in 2020
WWE have released never before seen footage from a dark match between Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns just prior to the Covid 19 Pandemic. WWE released the Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns dark main event, which took place after the February 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown on FOX. On the set of The Bump, Corbin, WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Kayla Braxton, and Matt Camp can be seen watching the fight.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley return after missing WWE house show
Several WWE wrestlers who missed a December 26 house show in Columbus were able to make it to an event the following day in Atlanta. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins revealed on Monday that they would be unable to make that night's house show event due to their tour bus breaking down. Alexa Bliss and Bobby Lashley were also unable to make the show due to travel issues described as "a complete nightmare."
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return
The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022
The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Notable Name Admits Planning Brock Lesnar WWE Match Was ‘A Little Uncomfortable’
Cain Velasquez has discussed his match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019, sharing his honest thoughts on the bout. Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut at the October 2019 Saudi Arabia show, challenging for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. The ex-UFC stars didn’t have a long match, with Lesnar...
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Was Advised Not To Wrestle By Doctors Before Huge Title Win
IWGP Women’s Champion has opened up about suffering an injury in the days before her huge match at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over. At the November 20 crossover event, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani to become the first ever IWGP Women’s Champion. Following the bout, KAIRI revealed that she...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Backed Out Of Ric Flair’s Last Match After Learning Flair Had Pacemaker
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that he backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had a pacemaker. On July 31, Ric Flair competed in his titled “Last Match” by teaming up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 12/30/2022
– The final WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2022 opens live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out show. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype John Cena’s return for later tonight. – We go right to...
PWMania
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision on WrestleMania 39 Main Event, Latest on Possible Plans
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to have decided on the WrestleMania 39 match for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the event that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unable to work the show, which is a real possibility. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE still...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considering Creating New Title Belt
Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two years now and earlier this year at WrestleMania he captured the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then WWE has been billing Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Star Makes In-Ring Return
Bobby Lashley made his WWE in-ring return during the December 27 house show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The former WWE Champion defeated Omos in singles action during the untelevised live event. This was Lashley’s first match since losing to Seth Rollins on the December 12 edition...
