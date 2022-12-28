ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJXPn_0jwvh3ic00

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said.

A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m.

Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve

“In the course of the incident, the suspect stole the officer’s vehicle [and] intentionally and knowingly place the [officer] in substantial risk of immediate serious bodily injury or death,” the Cameron County Park Ranger Division’s Chief Horacio Zamora stated in a press release regarding the shooting. “In response to this interaction, one officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect.”

The department did not provide details about the condition of the person who was shot.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 6

Ramiro Renteria
3d ago

Hmm🤔🤔 take a Police Officer's marked vehicle and then get shot while trying to run him over. Who the hell would've known? Wow! Some parents must really educate their children a lot better.

Reply(2)
3
Related
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man with clean record, crashes into home, flees scene

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police located and arrested a man after he crashed into a residence and fled the scene on foot Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Capri St., Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed. Three people were inside […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrives dead at hospital, one charged with murder

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was arrested for assault has his charge upgraded to murder after investigators received autopsy results of the victim, authorities said. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an alleged assault after a man arrived at the hospital dead with consistent injuries on Christmas day. Authorities responded to Mission Hospital […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton police patrolling streets for NYE celebrations

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s celebrations will soon begin across the Rio Grande Valley. Before the clock strikes midnight, many police agencies are teaming up with Texas DPS Troopers in patrolling area streets, looking for drunk or impaired drivers. According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw more than 48,000 crashes during the holiday season and […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

After attempted escape, Cameron County sheriff pushes for jail upgrades

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working on a comprehensive plan regarding much-needed upgrades for detention centers. Authorities intend to present this plan to county commissioners. On Tuesday just before noon, 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro made an attempt to escape the Carrizalez – Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.  Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen crash under investigation

McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Man arrested on DWI, other charges on Christmas Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Christmas Eve on charges of DWI and other charges. Roberto Noe Garcia Del Fierro Jr. was charged with DWI, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, hit and run, and accident involving injury, according to police. Del Fierro was driving a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Experts warn against drunk driving ahead of New Year celebrations

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people ring in the new year, officials are warning about the consequences of drinking and driving. Ana Verley, a victim service specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MAAD), said the deadliest time for driving while intoxicated crashes and fatalities are between Thanksgiving and the New Year. “Sometimes […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy