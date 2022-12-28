Read full article on original website
Related
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
WWE Star Returns With New Theme Song
When a major star returned on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, it would have been easy to miss the new song over the massive crowd reaction. However, according to Twitter sleuths and music experts, the return of the Queen Charlotte Flair also included a brand new theme song. Charlotte Flair made...
AEW Star Gets New Name On Rampage
An AEW star has informed fans that they’ll be going by a new name on tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage (December 30). After betraying his Dark Order brethern and even insulting poor -1, Preston Vance is leaning all the way into his heel faction, Los Ingobernables de Faccion.
Championship Match Announced For January 4 AEW Dynamite
A championship match has been announced for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the December 28 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow to retain the TNT Championship. After the bout, the self-proclaimed “King of Television” added insult to injury by cutting the...
Top AEW Star Comments On Winning 2022 ESPN Wrestling Award
A top AEW star has commented on winning a 2022 ESPN wrestling award. On Wednesday, December 28, ESPN posted an article revealing the winners of the 2022 wrestling awards. ESPN NHL writer and wrestling fan Greg Wyshynski posted the article to Twitter where AEW World Champion MJF responded to it.
Major Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Scrapped?
A new report has revealed that a major planned WWE WrestleMania 39 match may have been scrapped. As previously reported, WWE is currently discussing plans for their upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Besides dealing with the possibility of The Rock headlining the show, the company is now making...
Top WWE Star Didn’t Know If He Wanted To Still Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing
WWE star Kevin Owens has said that he wasn’t sure whether he wanted to compete in the ring before re-signing with the company. Owens re-signed with WWE in December 2021, which surprised many who expected him to join former Ring of Honor colleagues in AEW. Upon re-signing with WWE,...
WWE Star Returns From Injury With Vengeance
A WWE star has made their return on SmackDown and is definitely out to settle an old score as they returned with a vengeance!. Making his return from injury, Drew McIntyre appeared at the end of a match between Sheamus and Solo Sika on tonight’s (December 30) WWE SmackDown.
Current ROH Champion Excited For The Future Of The Company
A current Ring of Honor champion is excited for the future of the company. Bishop Kaun debuted for Ring of Honor in 2018 in the tag team Soldiers of Savagery before eventually joining Shane Taylor Promotions in 2021. The trio of Taylor, Kaun and Moses went on to become the...
Former WWE Star Believes Women’s Tag Team Wrestling Needs More Attention On The Indies
A former WWE star believes women’s tag team wrestling needs more attention on the indies. Since being released from WWE in 2021, Taya Valkyrie has been making a name for herself across IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, MLW and the independent scene. In IMPACT, Valkyrie is currently one half of the...
Report: AEW Star Working ‘Banged Up’
According to a new report, one AEW star is currently still working ‘banged up’ after a big spot at a recent pay-per-view. Despite debuting a wildly successful podcast this week, Dax Harwood is still feeling the effects of a big spot from Ring Of Honor’s latest pay-per-view, Final Battle.
Huge WWE Return & Title Change On Final SmackDown Of 2022
After besting Raquel Rodriguez to retain her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey was met by a big surprise. A returning Charlotte Flair appeared to not only get in the ring to face off with Rousey, but also challenged her for the SmackDown Women’s Championship – right here, right now!
Rumor Killer On Plans For Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant?
An update has emerged on Tyson Fury’s relationship with WWE, following rumors about a potential Royal Rumble appearance. As previously reported, Fury is currently being denied entry to the US due to visa issues which you can read more about right here. The report indicated that WWE was interested...
More Details On Canadian Broadcaster No Longer Airing AEW Dynamite
The Canadian broadcaster RDS announced that it would no longer be airing AEW Dynamite in French after December 28 2022. The stated reason for this was down to “budget constraints”. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer provided further details, saying:. “Canada’s RDS, which aired Dynamite...
Notable Promotion To Work With WWE Again?
The aftermath of the December 28 AAA Noche de Campeones event saw Dragon Lee confirm that he’s heading to WWE. Dragon Lee and Dralistico, the team of Hermanos Lee, defeated AEW’s FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to become the new AAA Tag Team Champions. With Dragon Lee...
WWE NXT Champion Opens Up About Hall Of Famer Influence
On the December 13 edition of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Perez’s former trainer, Booker T, had recently spoken about his emotional reaction to her win, saying:. “To see her go out there and win that match, which carved her...
