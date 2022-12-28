Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn to close its doors
Iowa's News Now has confirmed the historic Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closing its doors on January 8, 2023. Assistant Manager Katy Wells says the restaurant plans to close indefinitely. At this time, Wells did not give a reason for the closure. The Hamburg Inn is a regular...
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: No reportable contaminants found in Iowa River after Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City conducted a water sample test of the Iowa River following the C6-Zero plant explosion in Marengo that happened on Dec. 8. The Water Division of Iowa City took water samples to the State Hygienic Laboratory (SHL), which found no reportable detection of contamination, according to a press release sent out by the City of Iowa City on Thursday.
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
cbs2iowa.com
Independence Police investigate suspicious incident at Wal-Mart
Independence — Thursday evening, the Independence Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating an incident involving a child. Police say the department was notified of a suspicious incident involving a child at Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon. An Independence PD officer is investigating the allegation. Updates will be released as it...
cbs2iowa.com
Mild temperatures and rain chances ahead in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Temperatures have cooled significantly on Friday compared to just 24 hours ago when we saw temperatures in the upper 50s and even 60s. Cedar Rapids hit 60 degrees yesterday, tying the record set back in 1984. Dubuque hit 57 degrees and broke its daytime high...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeyes ready for Wildcat rematch in Music City Bowl
Iowa's News Now sports anchor Owen Siebring breaks down the unknowns of the Music City Bowl with both teams breaking in new quarterbacks, and discussing head coach Kirk Ferentz getting emotional at Friday's press conference. The game on Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeyes get 'Music City welcome' ahead of bowl game
While the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to prepare for the Music City Bowl Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, it wouldn't be trip to the Music City without getting down. Some members of the Hawkeye football team sang karaoke on stage Wednesday night in Nashville. Other members of the team competed in...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye fans loving the Music City ahead of Iowa's bowl game
NASHVILLE, Tennesee — Hawkeyes fans are swarming Nashville ahead of the Hawkeyes' date with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, fans came came out to the Hawkeye Huddle hosted by the National I-Club on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville. Herky, the Iowa Spirit...
cbs2iowa.com
Jack Campbell's grandfather dies in pedestrian accident night before bowl game
NASHVILLE, Iowa — Star Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell's grandfather died Friday night in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Nashville, according to UI Athletics. William Smith, Jr., 76 of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the Vanderbilt Medical Center. Smith was the father of Jen Campbell, Jack's stepmother. Campbell's parents...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye recap: Dominate defense and special teams powers Iowa to shutout win
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Before ringing in 2023, the Iowa Hawkeye defense and special teams units replicated what they've been doing, week in and week out in 2022. The Hawkeye defense scored more points than the offense with two pick-sixes in the second quarter to all but wrap up the game.
