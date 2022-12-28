IOWA CITY, Iowa — The City of Iowa City conducted a water sample test of the Iowa River following the C6-Zero plant explosion in Marengo that happened on Dec. 8. The Water Division of Iowa City took water samples to the State Hygienic Laboratory (SHL), which found no reportable detection of contamination, according to a press release sent out by the City of Iowa City on Thursday.

