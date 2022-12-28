ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Sam Bankman-Fried to enter plea in fraud case with FTX

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgsP8_0jwvgY8x00

FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried was expected to enter in a plea over the fraud case on his now bankrupt trading company.

The plea is expected to come as early as next week as he faced criminal charges for defrauding investors before taking billions of dollars out of customer fund accounts from his failed exchange.

The collapse of FTX has been considered one of the worst exchange failures in recent history.

The effects of this case are expected to make a major impact on the industry as a whole, as Bitcoinist reported .

Earlier in December, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities where he was then flown to New York, after he decided not to challenge his extradition.

The U.S. attorney in Manhattan announced that day that two of Bankman-Fried's closest business associates were also charged and had pleaded guilty, the Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger stalked Idaho victims before murders, wore gloves in grocery store weeks afterward: report

The criminology student accused of slaying four University of Idaho students had stalked his alleged victims before the November murders and wore gloves in a supermarket weeks afterwards, according to a new report. Cellphone data shows that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was often in the same location as the three sorority sisters and one of their boyfriends before he allegedly slashed them to death as they apparently slept at an off campus house, a source close to one of the case’s investigators told The Daily Mail. Kohberger also seemed to be careful about not leaving fingerprints in public even as he fled to...
MOSCOW, ID
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy