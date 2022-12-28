Read full article on original website
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but...
Kentucky receives $36 million to improve early childhood education
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten, it was announced on Thursday. During Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman said,...
No. 13 Virginia beats Ga Tech, Bennett ties school wins mark
ATLANTA (AP) — A 25-0 run removed any suspense from Tony Bennett's pursuit of a Virginia coaching milestone. The No. 13 Cavaliers blew away Georgia Tech with the spurt, which began in the closing minutes of the first half and carried over after the break to give Virginia a 74-56 victory Saturday.
